Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2300W AV Receiver System 2 channel

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

2300W AV Receiver System 2 channel

ARX10

2300W AV Receiver System 2 channel

(0)
Home Theatre Systems : 2300W AV Receiver System 2 channel ARX10

USB Direct Recording & Playback

With the LG Home Theater System, Micro and Mini Audio you can not only play files stored on USB devices, but record CD tracks or FM radio programs on your USB, while listening at the same time.

Smart DJ

Feel the various & powerful DJ effects automatically with Smart DJ.

Wireless Audio Streaming

Enjoy your favorite music on mobile devices through LG sound system with wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth®.
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output(THD 20%) - Total

    2300W

  • Power Output (THD 20%) - Front

    460 x 2

  • Power Output (THD 20%) - Surround

    230 x 2

  • Power Output (THD 20%) - Subwoofer

    460 x 2

  • Function - Aux

    2

  • Function - Portable IN

    Yes

  • Function - FM/AM

    FM

INTERFACE

  • Audio Line IN - Analog (AUX)

    2

  • Audio Line IN - Digital (Optical/Coaxial)

    2/1

  • Audio Line OUT - Analog Out

    1

  • Output Terminal(Front/Rear/2 Subwoofer)

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Output Terminal(Front/Center/Rear/2 Subwoofer) - Terminal Type

    Lan type

  • Video Signal IN

    1

  • Video Signal OUT - Composite

    1

  • Video Signal OUT - HDMI Out

    1

  • Video Signal OUT - HDMI Input

    3

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • HD AV Sync

    Yes

  • Portable In Jack(3.5φ)

    1

  • USB Jack

    1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • External FM Antenna

    Yes

MAINSET FRONT KEY

  • Master Volume

    Yes

  • Function

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Enter

    Yes

  • Power On/Off

    Yes

  • Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Control

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Sound Effect - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)

    Yes

  • Natural EQ (NATURAL)

    Yes

  • SMART DJ

    Yes

  • Auto EQ

    Yes

  • 3D SOUND

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimizer (MP3 OPT)

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Local

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Sound Level (Trim)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Display

    FL

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    110-240 V~

  • Power Consumption

    190W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    1W↓

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz

    87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)

  • Station Preset

    50 (Random)

  • Clear

    Yes

  • External FM Antenna

    Yes (75ohm) / No

FILE FORMAT

  • USB - MP3

    Yes

  • USB - MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/ALL

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Direct Recording

    Yes

REMOTE COTROL UNIT

  • Tool X.

    CB3

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

SPEAKER

  • System

    S94P2

  • Front - Model Name

    S94P2-F

  • Front - SPL

    82dB

  • Front - System

    BASS REFLEX

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    1" / PEI / Ferrite

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    8" / PP / Ferrite

  • Front - Impedance

    6Ω

  • Front - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-shielded type

  • Rear - Model Name

    S94P2-S

  • Rear - SPL

    85dB

  • Rear - System

    BASS REFLEX

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    4" / PP / Ferrite

  • Rear - Impedance

    12Ω

  • Rear - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-shielded type

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    S94P2-F

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    89dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    BASS REFLEX

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    12" / PP / Ferrite

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

    6Ω

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    Non-shielded type

ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    (75Ω)

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on / Flexo

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    430 x 147.5 x 368mm

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker

    360 x 1190 x 300.5mm

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Rear Speaker

    215 x 282.3 x 182mm

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    4.7 kg

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Front Speaker

    23.76 Kg

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Rear Speaker

    2.64 Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    1 box : 522 x 233 x 469mm
    1 box : 1451 x 432 x 671mm

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    Box 1(Main) : 7.3kg
    Box 2(Front + Rear) : 58.9Kg

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 