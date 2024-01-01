We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2300W AV Receiver System 2 channel
USB Direct Recording & Playback
Smart DJ
Wireless Audio Streaming
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output(THD 20%) - Total
2300W
-
Power Output (THD 20%) - Front
460 x 2
-
Power Output (THD 20%) - Surround
230 x 2
-
Power Output (THD 20%) - Subwoofer
460 x 2
-
Function - Aux
2
-
Function - Portable IN
Yes
-
Function - FM/AM
FM
INTERFACE
-
Audio Line IN - Analog (AUX)
2
-
Audio Line IN - Digital (Optical/Coaxial)
2/1
-
Audio Line OUT - Analog Out
1
-
Output Terminal(Front/Rear/2 Subwoofer)
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Output Terminal(Front/Center/Rear/2 Subwoofer) - Terminal Type
Lan type
-
Video Signal IN
1
-
Video Signal OUT - Composite
1
-
Video Signal OUT - HDMI Out
1
-
Video Signal OUT - HDMI Input
3
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
HD AV Sync
Yes
-
Portable In Jack(3.5φ)
1
-
USB Jack
1
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
External FM Antenna
Yes
MAINSET FRONT KEY
-
Master Volume
Yes
-
Function
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Enter
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Sound Effect
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Control
Yes
AUDIO
-
Sound Effect - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Sound Effect - 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Yes
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ (NATURAL)
Yes
-
SMART DJ
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
3D SOUND
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer (MP3 OPT)
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Local
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Sound Level (Trim)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Display
FL
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
110-240 V~
-
Power Consumption
190W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
1W↓
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM1 / 50 kHz, 100 kHz
87.50~108.00 MHz(50kHz)
-
Station Preset
50 (Random)
-
Clear
Yes
-
External FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm) / No
FILE FORMAT
-
USB - MP3
Yes
-
USB - MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/ALL
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
Yes
REMOTE COTROL UNIT
-
Tool X.
CB3
-
Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
SPEAKER
-
System
S94P2
-
Front - Model Name
S94P2-F
-
Front - SPL
82dB
-
Front - System
BASS REFLEX
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" / PEI / Ferrite
-
Front - Woofer Unit
8" / PP / Ferrite
-
Front - Impedance
6Ω
-
Front - Magnetic Shielding
Non-shielded type
-
Rear - Model Name
S94P2-S
-
Rear - SPL
85dB
-
Rear - System
BASS REFLEX
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
4" / PP / Ferrite
-
Rear - Impedance
12Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic Shielding
Non-shielded type
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
S94P2-F
-
Subwoofer - SPL
89dB
-
Subwoofer - System
BASS REFLEX
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
12" / PP / Ferrite
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
6Ω
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
Non-shielded type
ACCESSORIES
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
FM Antenna
(75Ω)
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on / Flexo
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
430 x 147.5 x 368mm
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Front Speaker
360 x 1190 x 300.5mm
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Rear Speaker
215 x 282.3 x 182mm
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Main
4.7 kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Front Speaker
23.76 Kg
-
Net Weight (Kg) - Rear Speaker
2.64 Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1 box : 522 x 233 x 469mm
1 box : 1451 x 432 x 671mm
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
Box 1(Main) : 7.3kg
Box 2(Front + Rear) : 58.9Kg
