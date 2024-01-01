Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Home Theater LHD687

LG Home Theater LHD687

front view two tower speakers with DVD Player
Two tower speakers and a DVD player on the platform are in the white living room.

4.2 ch & 1,250 Watt

Powerful Sound

Watch movies with the rich surround sound powered by LG Home Theater speakers. With 1,250 watts of power to create 4.2 channel surround sound, hear with great detail for an overall better listening experience.

On the white living room, the lower part of the two tower speakers is seen big.
Built-in Subwoofers

Ultimate Bass

Integrated dual subwoofers located at the bottom of each speaker amplify bass all around you.
Space Saving & Simple Installation

Easily setup your home theater

The speakers are designed for easy installation and maximum space utilization. Setup is simple with instructions that are stress-free and without complicated wires. Experience a higher sense of audio clarity.

Between the two speakers, TV is on a wall and tablle is being under DVD player. TV shows waves splashed to rock.

Bluetooth® Music Streaming

Connect and listen with ease

Conveniently pair and play music via Bluetooth®. Enjoy your music on a variety of devices such as a smartphone, tablet.

A smartphone and speakers are connected, and there is a Bluetooth logo between speakers and a smartphone.

TV Sound Sync

Extend your TV audio

Take your TV sound to a higher level. Simply connect your LG TV via Bluetooth® and hear the difference.

Between the two speakers, TV is on a wall. TV Shows fireworks spreading over the bridge.

Connectivity

Convenient connectivity

Listen to the radio or play a DVD or CD connected through an Aux or HDMI cables and USB. With various connectivity options, setup your speaker to meet all your entertainment needs.

A DVD player on the white table. USB, CD, DVD, HDMI, Aux icons are placed above.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • System

    LHD687-FC

  • Speaker System

    S60T1

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main

    360 X 58 X 298.5

  • Front Speaker

    233 X 998 X 300

CH

  • CH

    4.2

POWER OUTPUT THD 10%

  • Total

    1250W (Only bypass Condition_measure, THD 25%)

  • Front L/R

    200/200

  • Surround L/R

    200/200

  • Sub-Woofer

    200/200

DESIGN(MAINSET)

  • Front & Rear cabinet (tray)

    Yes

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    2D

IN & OUT(FRONT)

  • Display

    FLD

  • USB

    1

  • Mic

    2

  • Audio In

    Yes

IN & OUT(REAR)

  • Video Out (Composite)

    Yes

  • Audio Input (Audio L/R)

    Yes

  • Audio Input (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI (Out)

    1

  • FM

    Yes

  • Speaker Terminal (Composing of channel)

    Front (2) Surround (2) Woofer (2)

  • Speaker Terminal (Terminal Type)

    Front (Spring) Surround (Spring) Woofer (LAN)

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Speaker Level Trim

    Yes

  • Speaker Distance (channel delay)

    Yes

  • Test Tone

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

  • Sleep

    Yes

  • Volume on TV

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes (EU, CIS suffix don't support it)

  • TV Sound (direct key) / TV Sound connect (Auto PWR on/off by optical)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Sync (Optical / Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (Rx /Tx)

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Mic Volume / Echo Volume

    Yes

  • Fanfare

    Yes

  • Scoring

    Yes

  • CD Voice Remover

    Yes

FCC

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes/Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MPEG2

    Yes

  • XVID

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes (Dolby Audio)

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3/ID3 Tag

    Yes/Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

GRAPHICS/SUBTITLE FORMAT

  • Format

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture (Text-based Subtitle)

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Video DAC

    148MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz/50Hz

  • Resolution

    upto 1080p24/60Hz

VBI

  • WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Initial logo

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

TRICK PLAY

  • Fast Forward

    Yes

  • Fast Back

    Yes

  • Forword Slow

    Yes

  • Reverse Slow

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Forward Step

    Yes

SEARCH

  • Title/Track

    Yes

  • Chapter

    Yes

  • Time

    Yes

REPEAT PLAY

  • Title/Track

    Yes

  • Chapter

    Yes

RESUME STOP

  • Resume Stop

    Yes

PLAY MODE

  • Random

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    145W

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    PLL

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • Band

    Yes

  • Preset Memory

    50 Stations

SPEAKER FRONT

  • Model Name

    S60T1-S

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed Type

  • Woofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • Impedance

  • Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded

SPEAKER REAR

  • Model Name

    built in front speaker

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed Type

  • Woofer Unit

    3" Paper

  • Impedance

  • Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shielded

SPEAKER SUBWOOFER

  • Model Name

    built in front speaker

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" Paper (1EA)

  • Impedance

    3Ω

  • Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

EQUALIZER

  • Standard

    Yes

  • USER EQ

    Yes

  • BASS BLAST

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

MANUAL

  • Type

    Printing Book

  • Full Manual / Simple Manual

    Simple Manual

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY(REMOTE CONTROL)

  • Type

    CB1

  • Battery(Size)

    AAA*1

ACCESSORY(OTHERS)

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • FM / AM Antenna

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    △ (1.5M

  • Carton Box Type (Tip-on, Offset, Flexo)

    Flexo

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 