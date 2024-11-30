We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar for TV 2.1 channel S40T
Grand soundscapes surround you
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
*****Please note the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
Feel every detail of an audio panorama
Alluring sound all around
LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.
*Screen images simulated.
Sound senses how you like to listen
Every mood and genre sounds right
*Screen images simulated.
Clear sound for a clean planet
Internal parts made with recycled plastic
There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles
A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.
*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Output Power
300 W
-
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806091939838
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
USB
1
-
Optical
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
3 EA
-
Output Power
300 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
1.65 kg
-
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
-
Gross Weight
7.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
35 W
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.