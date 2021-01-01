About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S75TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S75TR

S75TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's Center Up-Firing Channel
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers
Front view of 65inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer
Front view of 75inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer
Angled view of 65inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer
Angled view of 75inch LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Rear Speakers, and subwoofer
Key Features

  • Total Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
  • Smooth sound for 120Hz gaming, with VRR/ALLM support
  • Amplified entertainment with 600W 5.1.1ch surround sound
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears. The Soundbar is against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

LG QNED Matching Design

Blends beautifully with LG QNED

Appreciate the visual harmony of LG QNED and the all-new Crest Design LG Soundbar for refined interiors.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

Synergy Bracket

Flawlessly slots into your LG QNED

The Synergy Bracket is specifically designed to slot gracefully into your LG QNED TV for visual harmony and a boost in audio performance.

Synergy Bracket is shown with LG QNED TV. Synergy Bracket and LG QNED TV are attached together as it pans down to show the bottom of the TV. LG Soundbar appears, as it is placed on the Synergy Bracket. The background appears with the wall.

*Applies to 2024 QNED models QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80.

 **Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

***Synergy Bracket can be purchased separately.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Soundbar Control Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****Orchestra Sound Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******Soundbar Control may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated. 

Dolby Atmos

Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself in the perfect Dolby experience with LG TV's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on LG Soundbar.

A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands depicting virtual layers with a bold middle layer create a sound dome that envelops the sofas.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands depicting virtual layers with a bold middle layer create a sound dome that envelops the sofas.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

5.1.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Experience the immersion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X fill your room with a 600W 5.1.1ch surround sound system, subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

You only need one power cable and one speaker connection cable to install the rear speakers. The rear speakers connect wirelessly to the main soundbar.

*Screen images simulated.

Smart sound knows your taste

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom.

2 Channel

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. More white droplet soundwaves fire up from the top of the soundbar. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

Multi-Channel

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

*Screen images simulated.

Smart sound knows your taste

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**According to HDMI 2.1 specifications standards, this soundbar supports eARC, VRR, and ALLM.

***TV, soundbar, and source device (e.g., gaming console) must all support VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through supports 120Hz content. (For 4K, supports YCbCr 4:2:0 / For 1080p, supports 120Hz)

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

Key Specs

  • General - Number of Channels

    5.1.1

  • General - Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%)500W (Rated, THD 10%)

  • Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Audio Format - DTS:X

    Yes

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.1

  • Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%)500W (Rated, THD 10%)

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    15.4 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096618455

picture
Pay over 3 paydays – interest free
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over 3 interest-free instalments. You pay 1/3 upfront, then split the rest over the next 2 paydays.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 1/3 today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over the next 2 paydays. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 