LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Rear Surround Speakers

LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Rear Surround Speakers

S95QR

LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Wireless Rear Surround Speakers

(0)
Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers
A logo of T3

T3

LG Soundbar S95QR

“This might be the best soundbar yet for positional audio..”

LG sound bar S95QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.



Best Match with LG TVs

Connect LG Soundbar with LG TV for the immersive audio experience.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Soundbars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Soundbar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.


Designed to match

LG Soundbars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Soundbars with LG TV to make your space look modern.


Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Soundbar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Truly Immersive 9.1.5ch Ultimate Sound

9.1.5 Channel Audio, 810W power, triple up-firing channels, 3-way rear up-firing speakers, and a subwoofer – LG Soundbar S95QR is the complete package with clear and immersive sound for an upgraded surround sound experience.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

World’s First Triple Up-Firing Channels

LG Soundbar is the world's first soundbar featuring a center up-firing driver and claimed Dolby Certificate. It means that LG Soundbar S95QR delivers a more advanced audio experience; a nuanced experience with voice clarity and a wider soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.

In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar S95QR pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Soundbar S95QR, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Rear Up-Firing Speakers for Room-Filling Sound

Hear sound all around you with truly immersive surround sound. The 3-way rear speaker kit with 6-channel offers a wider soundstage with sound covering 135 degrees. So you can place it more freely in your space and perfect your in-home cinema experience.

*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

New Wireless Subwoofer makes the Bass Roar

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favorite songs and movies. The new wireless subwoofer and larger built-in woofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, sound pressure, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.

Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Soundbars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment. Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

Meridian Horizon is a unique upmixing technology that provides immersive multichannel audio from stereo content.

When listening to two-channel stereo recordings the listening "sweet-spot" where accurate imaging is experienced is very small, and if the listener is even slightly off-axis, the imaging breaks down. Meridian Horizon upmixes two-channel stereo to any loudspeaker configuration and its adaptive upmixing treats high and low frequencies separately, to psychoacoustically optimize sound localization cues. This results in more stable imaging, with a larger sweet-spot, and a more immersive listening experience.
Thumbnail of Meridian Horizon. Play video.

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

An Unparalleled Content Experience

Enjoy the best picture to go with your best sound. With powerful surround sound, LG Soundbar lets you experience a more realistic audio experience.
LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for Lossless Resolution

The LG Soundbar S95QR delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S95QR is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Soundbar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your soundbar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the soundbar’s sonic performance.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, our certain process is certified.

UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

*The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Recycled Inside Out

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our soundbar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our soundbar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The soundbar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Soundbars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    S95QR

  • Rear Speaker Model Name

    SPQ9-SL / -SR

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPQ8-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8532

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Dark Steel Silver

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1200 x 63 x 135

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    55 ~ 65 inch

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    159 x 223 x 142

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407 x 403

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey/Mold/Mold

  • Wireless Speaker - Front / Body

    Jersey/Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey/Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    5.03Kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    4.08Kg

  • Subwoofer

    10Kg

  • Gross Weight

    25.3Kg

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    9.1.5 ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    810W

  • Front

    45W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Surround (Side)

    45W*2

  • Top

    45W*2

  • Top Center

    40W

  • Rear

    40W*2

  • Rear Surround (Side)

    40W*2

  • Rear Top

    40W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    52x99mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Open

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.5 inch

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    86dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    8 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    17EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes/Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear ready

    Yes (1:2)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Yes/No

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes/Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    Yes/No

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes/Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    No/Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    No/Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes/Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No/Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top included) / Surround

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes/No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (2 songs)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes/Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • Type (SMPS, please check SMPS sheets)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    78W

POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX

  • Type (SMPS, please check SMPS sheets)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, please check SMPS sheets)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    40W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple)

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21 (same as Y'21)

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

