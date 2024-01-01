We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SNH5
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.
For the Full Cinematic Experience
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.
Connect More Conveniently
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SNH5
-
Subwoofer Model Name
S67T2-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8502
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
990 x 97 x 125
-
Subwoofer
191 x 386 x 318
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Mold Grille/Mold/Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey/Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
6.6Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
14.6Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1089 x 217 x 416
-
Type
TipOn (L shape)
-
Color
White(1 side)+Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
388
-
40ft
480
-
40ft (HC)
640
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
4.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
600W
-
Front
100W x 2
-
Surround
100W x 2
-
Subwoofer
200W (Wired)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Silver)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
5EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes (1)/Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes/Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes/Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
No/Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No/Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No/Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS
No/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
No/Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes/Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes/Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No/Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes/No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (1 song)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
No/Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
No/Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
No/Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
No/Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No/Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
200-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
90W
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple)
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
MA7 (same as Y19)
-
Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
What people are saying
