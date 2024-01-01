Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SNH5

SNH5

LG Sound Bar SNH5

(0)
front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker
LG Sound Bar SNH5

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

4.1 ch Surround System

For the premium home theater experience

AI Sound Pro

Audio optimized for all your entertainment

TV Sound Sync

Quality sound for quality entertainment

Close-up of LG Soundbar left corner. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.

LG Sound Bar SNH5

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience
DTS Virtual:X

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

TV is on the wall, LG Soundbar is below on a white marble shelf with a sub-woofer to the right. TV shows a couple in a car.

4.1 ch Sound

For the Full Cinematic Experience

The LG Sound Bar SNH5 supports 4.1 channel output so you can always watch TV with the most immersive sound.
AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.

TV Sound Sync

Quality Sound for Quality Entertainment

Enjoy all your content by simply connecting your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical connection. More powerful sound to match all your entertainment needs.

A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. Blue-Ray disk below the shelf.

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    SNH5

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    S67T2-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8502

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    990 x 97 x 125

  • Subwoofer

    191 x 386 x 318

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Mold Grille/Mold/Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey/Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    6.6Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.3Kg

  • Gross Weight

    14.6Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1089 x 217 x 416

  • Type

    TipOn (L shape)

  • Color

    White(1 side)+Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    388

  • 40ft

    480

  • 40ft (HC)

    640

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    4.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    600W

  • Front

    100W x 2

  • Surround

    100W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    200W (Wired)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    3 inch (Paper, Silver)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    3 inch (Paper, Silver)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    7 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    5EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

    Yes (1)/Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes/Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine (Default)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Adroid OS

    No/Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    No/Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No/Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes/No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (1 song)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    No/Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    No/Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    No/Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    No/Yes

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    No/Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    200-240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    90W

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple)

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    MA7 (same as Y19)

  • Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 