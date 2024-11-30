Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 2.1Ch 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

LG 2.1Ch 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

SQC1

LG 2.1Ch 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Front view with speaker

LG sound bar SQC1 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a graphic image.

Compact and wireless
with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC1 is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless Subwoofer,
superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. Bluetooth logo is shown on the bottom left corner of image.

Bluetooth,
stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. It shows USB, Optical icons.

Connected to your
entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is a LG remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and sound bar at the same time. There are icons of LG TV and LG Sound bar.

Control with
your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own.
*TV remote as well.

*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer

    185.5 x 303 x 205 mm

  • Net Weight - Soundbar

    1.31 kg

  • Net Weight - Subwoofer

    2.98 kg

  • Packaging Size (W x H x D)

    839 x 346 x 220 mm

  • Gross Weight

    6.04 kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    160W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    30W X 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    100W

SPEAKER

  • Soundbar - SPL

    78dB

  • Soundbar - System

    Closed

  • Soundbar - Woofer Unit

    40x85mm

  • Soundbar - Impedance

    8ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Input (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes (Playback)

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED Indicator

  • LED indicator Color

    Red(Stand By) + White (4ea)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control With Your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Soundbar Type

    Adapter (23V/0.87A)

  • Soundbar Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    18W

  • Subwoofer Type

    SMPS

  • Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer power consumption

    24W

IN-BOX ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes(HA2)

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

