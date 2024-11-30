We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2.1Ch 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar
660 x 56 x 99 mm
Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer
185.5 x 303 x 205 mm
Net Weight - Soundbar
1.31 kg
Net Weight - Subwoofer
2.98 kg
Packaging Size (W x H x D)
839 x 346 x 220 mm
Gross Weight
6.04 kg
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
Channel
2.1ch
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
160W
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
30W X 2
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
100W
SPEAKER
Soundbar - SPL
78dB
Soundbar - System
Closed
Soundbar - Woofer Unit
40x85mm
Soundbar - Impedance
8ohm
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
5.25"
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
Audio Input (3.5mm)
Yes
Optical
Yes (1)
USB
Yes (Playback)
Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
Display Type
LED Indicator
LED indicator Color
Red(Stand By) + White (4ea)
SOUND MODE
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
yes
AUDIO FORMAT
LPCM
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
Soundbar Type
Adapter (23V/0.87A)
-
0.5W Under
-
18W
-
SMPS
-
0.5W Under
-
24W
IN-BOX ACCESSORIES
Remote Control Unit
Yes(HA2)
-
AAA x 2
-
Yes (Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Yes
