LG SQC2 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth

LG SQC2 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth

SQC2

LG SQC2 2.1Ch 300W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth

(0)
Front view with speaker
Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Wireless Subwoofer

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Auto Sound Engine

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

TV Matching Design

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Blutooth Stand-by

Pictograms of LG Sound Bar SQC2 features.

Control with your TV Remote

LG sound bar SQC2 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The subwoofer is placed next to the sound bar. The TV is on, displaying a mortorcycle image.

Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.



LG TV is hung on the wall, and LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed on the grey table. The image is divided in half. On the left, LG TV shows a NEWS scene and the voice pictogram. On the right, LG TV displays a classical music concert and the bass pictogram on the right.

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control), right sound for any content

Adaptive sound control analyzes content in real time. When ASC detects that you are listening to Dialog it automatically adjusts to allow you crystal clear dialog, when it senses action it raises the sub for more impact.

Diagonal view of LG TV and SQC2 Sound Bar. LG TV is hung on the wall, displaying a rock concert scene. LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed below. Two graphics are shown on the right side of the image. On the left, the graph shows without ASE. And the 'With ASE' graph is on the right.

Auto Sound Engine, sound balance at any volume

LG Auto Sound Engine optimizes your sound at any volume level and maintains precise frequencies at all times. This provides the appropriate sound balance regardless of the volume.







LG TV is hung on the grey wall. And LG Sound Bar SQC2 is placed on the shelf in the living room. And the subwoofer is placed next to the shelf. The image illustrates that the sound bar matches the LG TV and complements the interior.

TV Matching Design, complementary perfection

In simplistic elegance, allow the soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.

Diagonal view of the sound bar with the right side forward. On the right side of the sound bar is a smartphone showing music playing.

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the soundbar. The soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.

LG TV is hung on the grey wall, displaying a movie scene. And the sound bar is placed below. A remote is shown on the right side of the image. There is a line connected to the sound bar to illustrate that users can control the sound bar with their remote.

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

Diagonal view of the conncetion terminal. From the top, it shows portable in, optical in, and usb.

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Size (W x H x D) - Soundbar

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Size (W x H x D) - Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

  • Net Weight - Soundbar

    2.47 kg

  • Net Weight - Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

  • Packaging Size (W x H x D)

    1045 x 416 x 217 mm

  • Gross Weight

    9.1 kg

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    300W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    50Wx2 (Tweeterx2)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Soundbar - SPL

    82dB

  • Soundbar - System

    Closed

  • Soundbar - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm Dome

  • Soundbar - Woofer Unit

    2.2 inch

  • Soundbar - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Input (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes (Playback)

  • Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

  • LED indicator Color

    Red (Stand By) + White (3)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - ASC (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinema (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control With Your TV Remote (Volume, Mute)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • USB Host

    yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Soundbar Type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Soundbar Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Soundbar Power Consumption

    27W

  • Subwoofer Type

    SMPS

  • Subwoofer Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer power consumption

    33 W

IN-BOX ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control Unit

    MA5(Black)

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

