Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Karaoke Party Speaker

CJ45

Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Karaoke Party Speaker

Home Audio : 720W Hi-Fi Audio System with Multi Jukebox CJ45
WierlessPartyLink

WierlessPartyLink

AutoDJ

AutoDJ

KaraokeStar

KaraokeStar

LG Bluetooth App

LG Bluetooth App

 

MultiJukeBox

MultiJukeBox

Auto Music Play

Auto Music Play

Bluetooth Stand by

Bluetooth Stand by

dualusb

dualusb

Powerful Sound

720W

720W

Powerful Sound

Strong scintillating sound. High quality audio components produce awesome sound which can be adapted through various pre-set sound modes. Whatever you are listening to you can now hear your music how you want.

Double Down for Great Sound1

WIRELESS PARTY LINK

Double Down for Great Sound

It takes two to tango. By linking two LG LOUDR speakers together you can double your output wattage, lighting and party capabilities. Crank it up!

Automatically Mix Music

AUTO DJ

AUTO DJ

Automatically Mix Music

Perfect for parties. Auto DJ seamlessly blends each song into the next from a connected USB stick. Keep the tables turning for a great party atmosphere.

Sing-along Fun1

KARAOKE STAR

Sing-along Fun

Your time to shine. With the push of a button the vocals can be removed from almost any track with innovative pitch adjustment to ensure you are always in tune. Turn yourself into a star for the night and sing along to your favourite music.

Bluetooth Control1

BLUETOOTH REMOTE APPLICATION

Bluetooth Control

Simply download the LG Bluetooth™ Remote App for your Smartphone to control your LG device.

Multi Jukebox, build a playlist with your friends

Multi Jukebox, build a playlist with your friends

Up to 3 mobile devices can be connected by Bluetooth to create, manage and add to your playlist. Let your friends join the fun.

Auto Music Play, music that follows you

Auto Music Play, music that follows you

A smart system that can sense your mobile device. Send audio directly to your system with ease.

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your audio on demand

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your audio on demand

Kick off the party without delay. Even when music is sent via Bluetooth to the sleeping system, the unit wakes up to start the party.

Dual USB, play and record

Dual USB, play and record

Dual USB allows for recording capabilities.
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER - POWER OUTPUT

  • Front

    240W X 2

  • Sub Woofer

    240W

  • CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Tuner

    Yes

  • AUX1

    Yes

  • USB1

    Yes

  • USB2

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE - AUDIO IN

  • USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Portable In

    Yes (Front)

  • AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    1/1

  • Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)

    1/No

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • EQ - Football

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

POWER - REQUIREMENT

  • Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    80W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Program Play(track)

    Yes (60)

  • Random Play

    Yes

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB

    Yes/No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • File delete

    Yes

  • BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Yes

  • TV Sound Sync.(LG TV)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Fota

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Wireless Party Link

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Unit

    Yes

  • Model name

    MA2

  • Battery

    AAAx2

  • Book

    Regional Option

  • Simple

    Regional Option

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Speaker Cable

    Fixed Type

Our picks for you

