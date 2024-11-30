We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CJ45 720W Karaoke Party Speaker
All Spec
AMPLIFIER - POWER OUTPUT
-
Front
240W X 2
-
Sub Woofer
240W
-
CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Tuner
Yes
-
AUX1
Yes
-
USB1
Yes
-
USB2
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE - AUDIO IN
-
USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
1/No
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Demo
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER - REQUIREMENT
-
Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
80W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Program Play(track)
Yes (60)
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
MP3P battery charging by USB / micro USB
Yes/No
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
File delete
Yes
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
TV Sound Sync.(LG TV)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Fota
Yes
-
Bluetooth Multi Paring
Yes
-
Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Unit
Yes
-
Model name
MA2
-
Battery
AAAx2
-
Book
Regional Option
-
Simple
Regional Option
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Flexo
-
Speaker Cable
Fixed Type
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.