XBOOM 300 Watts

Multiple Inputs<br>1

Multiple Inputs

Great tunes can come from a variety of sources, so this speaker system comes equipped with a standard analog stereo auxiliary input as well as two USB ports, ready to accept an external source to conveniently play digital music.

EZ File Search<br>1

EZ File Search

Easily control the volume and track with smooth spinning wheels on the front part of the horizontal main unit.
TV Sound Sync <br>1

TV Sound Sync

Enjoy your favorite TV drama, sports, movie with powerful sound. No wires necessary to link this product to your compatible LG TV. You can also easily control the volume with TV remote.

The More the Better<br>1

The More the Better

Wireless Party Link allows two LG Party Systems to be connected together to create an immersive sound. Making it even better, any compatible LG Party System can work for you to mix and match your audio.

Multi Jukebox<br>1

Multi Jukebox

Up to three different people can connect their devices to the speaker system via bluetooth and build a playlist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party. Pick any available song, then just add it to the queue.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    150W x 2

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX 1 In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB 1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB 2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN (L/R)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    1/1

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    VFD

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast/Bass Blast+

    Bass Blast

  • EQ - Football

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Dangdut

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Arabic

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - India

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Regueton

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Merengue

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Salsa

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Samba

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Axe

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Forro

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Funk

    Yes

  • Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    50W

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes

  • Convenience - Jukebox (Track)

    Yes (300)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • System Model Name - Fota

    Yes

  • System Model Name - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android)

    Yes

  • System Model Name - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • System Model Name - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on/Offset/Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Speaker Cable

    Fixed Type

SPEAKER

  • SPEAKER Sytem Model Name

    CKS43

  • Front - Model Name

    CKS43-F

  • Spreaker - SPL

    80dB

  • Spreaker - System

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    1.57"

  • Spreaker - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

