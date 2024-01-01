We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 300 Watts
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
150W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX 1 In
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB 1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB 2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN (L/R)
Yes (Rear)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
VFD
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast/Bass Blast+
Bass Blast
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Dangdut
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Arabic
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - India
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Regueton
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Merengue
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Salsa
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Samba
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Axe
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Forro
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Funk
Yes
-
Local EQ (Latin/Brazil/etc.) - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
50W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory/Erase
Yes
-
Clock/alarm/Sleep/Set
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
Convenience - Jukebox (Track)
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
System Model Name - Fota
Yes
-
System Model Name - Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing (Android)
Yes
-
System Model Name - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
System Model Name - Wireless Party Link
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on/Offset/Flexo)
Flexo
-
Speaker Cable
Fixed Type
SPEAKER
-
SPEAKER Sytem Model Name
CKS43
-
Front - Model Name
CKS43-F
-
Spreaker - SPL
80dB
-
Spreaker - System
2Way 2Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
1.57"
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
