Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK57 1100W Karaoke Party Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK57 1100W Karaoke Party Speaker

CK57

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK57 1100W Karaoke Party Speaker

(0)

Life of the Party<br>1

Life of the Party

With 1100 Watts of audio performance LED party lighting and Karaoke Creator there isn't a party this beast system can't handle.

Karaoke Creator<br>1

Karaoke Creator

Get ready to croon along with any tune: This feature suppresses the vocal frequencies of a song, making any track ready to play behind a new lead singer! It can even change the key of the song to better suit the voice of the singer.

*Microphone not included.

Voice Filters<br>1

Voice Filters

The karaoke feature includes built-in sound-enhancing voice filters to make any singer sound even more like a star. They can even change voices completely for added fun.

Party Lighting<br>1

Party Lighting

What makes dancing even better? The right lighting! This system offers a variety of exciting effects, including Dual Strobe, and Dance Lighting that lets the light pulse to the beat of the music, so everyone can see the rhythm as well as hear it.

EZ File Search<br>1

EZ File Search

Digital music allows thousands of songs to fit onto a small flash drive, but navigating to the right ones can be a hassle. With EZ File Search, use the dials and the clear readout on the LED panel to quickly search folders or tracks.
LG Sound Sync<br>1

LG Sound Sync

Upgrade your TV sound by connecting this system as an external speaker, then adjust the volume using just the television remote. Simply plug an optical audio cable (sold separately) into the TV and sound system, and follow the onscreen instructions to complete the easy setup.

Shared Jukebox<br>1

Shared Jukebox

Up to four different people can connect their devices to the speaker system via Bluetooth and build a playlist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party. Pick any available song, then just add it to the queue.
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Output Power

    1100W

  • Front Speaker Output Power

    350W x 2

  • Subwoofer Output Power

    400W x 1

CONVENIENCE

  • Bluetooth Remote App (Android)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Multi-Lighting

    Yes

  • DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Karaoke Creator

    Yes

  • Voice Filters

    Yes

  • Multipoint (Android)

    Yes (3)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (bluetooth)

FUNCTION SELECTOR

  • CD

    Yes

  • Tuner

    Yes

  • AUX1

    Yes

  • USB1

    Yes

  • USB2

    Yes

  • AUX In (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker System

    2 Way 2 Speaker

  • Front Speaker Tweeter Unit

    2"

  • Front Woofer Unit

    7"

  • Front Subwoofer System

    1 Way 1 Speaker

  • Front Subwoofer Unit

    8"

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • USB 1

    Yes

  • USB 2

    Yes

  • AUX In (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • AUX In (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Speaker Out

    System Jack

  • FM Radio Antenna

    Yes

  • Mic Jack

    Yes (1)

SOUND

  • EQ

    User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)

    87.5 - 108.0 MHz

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes

  • Clock/Time/Sleep/Set

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE

  • Number of Disc

    1

  • Loading Type

    Tray

  • Playable Disc

    Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW

  • Playable File Format

    MP3, WMA, AAC

POWER

  • Power Consumption

    105W

  • Standby Mode

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110V or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement Wide

    110V/220V

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    AAA x 2

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Main (WxHxD)

    13.8" x 6.4" x 10.9"

  • Front Speakers x 2 (WxHxD)

    11.8" x 14.3" x 10.1"

  • Subwoofer (WxHxD)

    12.2" x 14.3" x 10.1"

  • Main Net Weight

    7.9 lbs

  • Front Speaker Net Weight

    11.2 x 2 lbs

  • Subwoofer Net Weight

    12.1 lbs

  • Shipping Size (WxHxD)

    41.2" x 16.9" x 14.8"

  • Main Box Shipping Weight

    48.5 lbs

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 