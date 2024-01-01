We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK57 1100W Karaoke Party Speaker
*Microphone not included.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output Power
1100W
-
Front Speaker Output Power
350W x 2
-
Subwoofer Output Power
400W x 1
CONVENIENCE
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Multi-Lighting
Yes
-
DJ Sharing
Yes
-
Karaoke Creator
Yes
-
Voice Filters
Yes
-
Multipoint (Android)
Yes (3)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (bluetooth)
FUNCTION SELECTOR
-
CD
Yes
-
Tuner
Yes
-
AUX1
Yes
-
USB1
Yes
-
USB2
Yes
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker System
2 Way 2 Speaker
-
Front Speaker Tweeter Unit
2"
-
Front Woofer Unit
7"
-
Front Subwoofer System
1 Way 1 Speaker
-
Front Subwoofer Unit
8"
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
USB 1
Yes
-
USB 2
Yes
-
AUX In (3.5mm)
Yes
-
AUX In (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Speaker Out
System Jack
-
FM Radio Antenna
Yes
-
Mic Jack
Yes (1)
SOUND
-
EQ
User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football
-
Juke box
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHZ)
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Memory/Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Time/Sleep/Set
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC/FILE TYPE
-
Number of Disc
1
-
Loading Type
Tray
-
Playable Disc
Audio CD, MP3, WMA CD, CD-R, CD-RW
-
Playable File Format
MP3, WMA, AAC
POWER
-
Power Consumption
105W
-
Standby Mode
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Requirement Narrow (50/60Hz)
110V or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement Wide
110V/220V
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
AAA x 2
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Main (WxHxD)
13.8" x 6.4" x 10.9"
-
Front Speakers x 2 (WxHxD)
11.8" x 14.3" x 10.1"
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
12.2" x 14.3" x 10.1"
-
Main Net Weight
7.9 lbs
-
Front Speaker Net Weight
11.2 x 2 lbs
-
Subwoofer Net Weight
12.1 lbs
-
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
41.2" x 16.9" x 14.8"
-
Main Box Shipping Weight
48.5 lbs
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
