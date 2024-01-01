Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CL88 2900W Karaoke Party Speaker

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CL88

(0)

Powerful 2900-Watt Sound1

Powerful 2900-Watt Sound

LG XBOOM CL88 pumps out mighty sound with booming bass. Rock the party with big tunes that get everyone dancing.

Multi Color Lighting1

Multi Color Lighting

Colored lights flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.

Control Remotely with the DJ App

Have fun using a variety of DJ sound effects straight from your smartphone.

Pump up the party with 4 sound effects, including Flanger, Phaser, Wah, and Delay. Also use Club, Drum, and User modes on the DJ Pad.

Alt text

Party Accelerator

Party Accelerator

Choose your own sound and push the accelerator forward. Hear the sound build until it peaks with a thunderous boom.

Karaoke Star

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM CL88 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 5800 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

Versatile Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, CD and FM Radio.

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the CL88 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the CL88 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them, with no interruption to music.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    1175W x 2

  • Power Output – Sub Woofer

    550W x 1

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 2

    Yes (Rear)

  • Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • System Connection with speaker (Front / Subwoofer)

    1/1

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    1/1

  • Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive)

    1

  • Speaker Out - System Jack Subwoofer

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    CM4740

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQUALIZER - User EQ

    yes

  • EQUALIZER - Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Standard

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Pop

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Classic

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Rock

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Football

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Dangdut

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Arabic

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - India

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Regueton

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Merengue

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Salsa

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Samba

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Axe

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Forro

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Funk

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc Number

    1

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox(track)

    Yes (300)

  • Convenience - Shuffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - LED Set lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accelerator

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accelerator (User mode)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Scratcher

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

  • Speaker Cable

    Fixed Type

SPEAKER

  • SPEAKER Sytem Model Name

    CLS88

  • Front Speaker - Model name

    CLS88F

  • Front Speaker - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    8"

  • Front Speaker - Impedance

    6Ω

  • Front Speaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

  • Middle (Rear) Speaker - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Middle (Rear) Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    1" compression Horn

  • Sub Woofer - Model name

    CLS88F

  • Sub Woofer - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Sub Woofer - Woofer Unit

    10"

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    6Ω

  • Sub Woofer - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Unit type (CMF)

    Shiny

  • Speaker Red Deco

    Yes

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 