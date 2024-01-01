We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM CL88 2900W Karaoke Party Speaker
Control Remotely with the DJ App
Pump up the party with 4 sound effects, including Flanger, Phaser, Wah, and Delay. Also use Club, Drum, and User modes on the DJ Pad.
*This function may not apply to some tracks.
*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
1175W x 2
-
Power Output – Sub Woofer
550W x 1
-
Function Selector - CD
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 1
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 2
Yes (Rear)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
System Connection with speaker (Front / Subwoofer)
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive)
1
-
Speaker Out - System Jack Subwoofer
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
CM4740
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster2 EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Arabic
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - India
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Regueton
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Merengue
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Salsa
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Samba
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Axe
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Forro
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Funk
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
DJ PAD
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo(By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc Number
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox(track)
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Shuffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Set lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Accelerator
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Accelerator (User mode)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Scratcher
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Speaker Cable
Fixed Type
SPEAKER
-
SPEAKER Sytem Model Name
CLS88
-
Front Speaker - Model name
CLS88F
-
Front Speaker - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance
6Ω
-
Front Speaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
-
Middle (Rear) Speaker - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Middle (Rear) Speaker - Tweeter Unit
1" compression Horn
-
Sub Woofer - Model name
CLS88F
-
Sub Woofer - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Sub Woofer - Woofer Unit
10"
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
6Ω
-
Sub Woofer - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Unit type (CMF)
Shiny
-
Speaker Red Deco
Yes
