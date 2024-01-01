We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RN7 Karaoke Party Speaker
Light Up the Dance Floor
Sync Your Smartphone with the Beat
A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it.
*This feature only works on Android.
Spin the Decks from the Dance Floor
A hand holding a smartphone next to a top view of LG XBOOM.
Sing It Loud and Clear
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Double the Fun
Two LG XBOOMs facing each other at diagonal angles against a purple background with a Bluetooth logo in between.
Relive the Fun with Friends
Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB so you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.
A closeup view of controls on top of LG XBOOM, with two USBs plugged in. A Bluetooth logo is shown in the upper left corner.
*There is no internal storage.
More Ways to Enjoy the Party
A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.
Share Playlists on One App
A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is in the upper left corner.
Feel the Excitement of a Live Performance
Connect the RN7 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.
A TV is on a wall with an LG XBOOM to the right of it.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales region
MEA
-
Entity
SA
-
System Model Name
RN7-F
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Optical
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - Optical
Yes (Rear)
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes
-
Audio In - Guitar input
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQUALIZER - User EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Cluster2 EQ
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Standard
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Pop
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Classic
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Rock
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Jazz
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQUALIZER - Football
Yes
-
SPECIAL EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk
Yes
-
(Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement – Narrow
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement – Wide
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
DOLBY AUDIO
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range- FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM / DAB+)
50 / -
-
Memory / Erase
Yes / Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Juke Box
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
yes/-
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe (App only)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
yes/-
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Power Down
Default OFF
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTION
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes
-
DJ scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Eeffects
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker - System
3Way 5Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2"x 2
-
Front Speaker - Mid Unit
3"x2
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
330 x 785 x 344
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
16.0
MISCELLANEOUS
-
"XBOOM" logo print on Speaker grill
Yes
What people are saying
