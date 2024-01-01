Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RN9 Karaoke Party Speaker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RN9 Karaoke Party Speaker

RN9

Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RN9 Karaoke Party Speaker

(0)
front view
A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM RN9

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Dual Woofer, Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM lights are red.
Super Bass Boost

Powerful Sound the Party Will Feel

LG XBOOM RN9 generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.
Multi Color Lighting

Light Up the Dance Floor

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.
Party Strobe

Sync Your Smartphone with the Beat

Shine a little more fun on the party. Connect up to three smartphones and hold them up as the rear light flashes in sync with the music.

A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it.

*This feature only works on Android.

DJ App

Spin the Decks from the Dance Floor

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App on either Android or iOS, or control the DJ Pad on the speaker.

A hand holding a smartphone next to a top view of LG XBOOM.

Karaoke Star

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately, reduce track vocals with the Voice Canceller, and tune the music to your voice with the Key Changer. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

A hand holding a microphone tries to press the Voice canceller button on the top of LG XBOOM.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Wireless Party Link

Double the Fun

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM RN9 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

Two LG XBOOMs facing each other at diagonal angles against a purple background with a Bluetooth logo in between.

Party Saver

Relive the Fun with Friends

Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB so you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.

A closeup view of controls on top of LG XBOOM, with two USBs plugged in. A Bluetooth logo is shown in the upper left corner.

*There is no internal storage.

Connectivity

More Ways to Enjoy the Party

Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music.

A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Share Playlists on One App

Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is in the upper left corner.

TV Sound Sync

Feel the Excitement of a Live Performance

Connect the RN9 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.

A TV is on a wall with an LG XBOOM to the right of it.

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Function Selector - FM

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Optical

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes (Rear)

  • Audio In - USB1

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB2

    Yes

  • Audio In - Guitar input

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    14 Seg / 8 Digit

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQUALIZER - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Standard

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Pop

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Classic

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Rock

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • EQUALIZER - Football

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Dangdut

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Arabic

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - India

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Regueton

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Merengue

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Salsa

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Samba

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Axe

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Forro

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Funk

    Yes

  • SPECIAL EQ (Latin/ Brazil/ etc.) - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow

    200-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • DOLBY AUDIO

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset (FM / DAB+)

    50 / No

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes / Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes / Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes / Yes

  • Convenience - Juke Box

    Yes

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Copy

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

    Yes / Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Yes / No

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Strobe (App only)

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)

    Yes / No

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Power Down

    Default OFF

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

DJ FUNCTION

  • DJ Effects

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App. Only)

  • DJ PAD

    Yes

  • DJ scratcher

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Multi Juke box

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes (App. Only)

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Eeffects

    Yes

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    40 (Option 9)

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker - System

    2Way 3Speaker

  • Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    1"x2

  • Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

    8"x2

  • Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    8Ω / 3Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

    330 x 1056 x 368

  • Weight (Kg) - Net

    22.5

MISCELLANEOUS

  • "XBOOM" logo print on Speaker grill

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

