Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC7 Karaoke Party Speaker
Light up the dance floor
Sync your smartphone with the beat
A close-up view of the top of LG rnc7. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it. There'a colorful eq behind the speaker.
*This feature only works on Android.
Take control of the dance floor through DJ App
A hand holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
*App updates will be available.
More ways to enjoy the party
A concert scene. Connectivity icons are shown below the image.
Sing it loud and clear
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Double the fun
Relive the fun with friends
Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB, so, you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.
*There is no internal storage.
Share playlists on one app
A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM RNC7 with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is shown in bewteen smartphones.
*App updates will be available.
Feel the excitement of a live performance
Connect the rnc7 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.
People watching TV on a wall with an LG XBOOM rnc7 to the right of it. TV is displaying a movie.
All Spec
