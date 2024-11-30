We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XG2TBK
Military-grade toughness, rugged everywhere
LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.
Don’t sweat the water and dust
Enjoy music worry-free.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact. IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
Ready for the journey
Mighty in mini
Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the LG XBOOM Go XG2T to show the Sound boost.
Booming bass even at
whisper-soft volumes
Soundwaves shows the low-sound enhancemnet algorithm from LG XBOOM Go XG2T.
Lace-up your music.
Spice up your life.
Play over the long haul
*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.
*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for up to 10hrs respectively with 50% volume, and when EQ and LED are turned off.
Answer calls on the fly
