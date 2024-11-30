We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024
Feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go
Get hyped with bigger sound
Boss your party with 60W output
Feel the bass even at low volume

Boost up the fun with stronger sound
LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the table. The sound Boost button is enlarged and the sound wave effects are under the speaker.

Give color to every music
Group image of LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Various lightings are on.

Woman strikes a pose in vivid lighting.
Sync your mood with light studio
LG XBOOM Go XG8T with purple lighting is placed on the floor. On top of the speaker it shows three modes of Light studio; ambient, nature, and party.
Customize your lighting
On the left, My style UI is shown. On the right side, LG XBOOM Go XG8T with yellow lighting is placed on the floor.
Just enjoy music anytime, anywhere
On the left, a man uses shoulder strap to carry XG8T at the park. On the right, XG8T is placed on the rock. Behind the speaker a couple enjoying their time at the campsite.
Buckle up and be ready for the party
Love outdoor adventures
The LG XBOOM Go XG8T are placed in infinite space. One shows that it's waterproof and the other is dust-proof.
*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

*15-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. Battery life may vary depending on the usage environment.


*LG XBOOM Go XG8T: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096033456
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
120 x 84 mm
-
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
-
Tweeter Unit Size
1.57" x 1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
USB
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
60W + 60W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
15
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
50 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IP67
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
370 x 151 x 147 mm
-
Carton Box
442 x 262 x 212 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
3.0 kg
-
Gross Weight
4.9 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Strap
Yes
