LG XBOOM Go XG8T with 8-inch woofer & 3-inch tweeters, 60W Output, 2024

XG8T

Front 30 degree view

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the metal table with orange lighting is on. Behind the table, people are enjoying the music.



Play, light and boost.

Light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go

Experience LG XBOOM Go's remarkable sound delivering deep bass and powerful output.

Get hyped with bigger sound

Your favorite tracks get an overhaul. The track woofer and cone tweeters deliver all high and low note rich and vibrantly.

Boss your party with 60W output

When your party heats up, you need the power to match. That’s why 60W output is here to back up the strength behind those punchy beats.

Feel the bass even at low volume

The bass enhancement algorithm lets you hear and feel each distinct bass note, even when you turn the music down low.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

Sound Boost

Boost up the fun with stronger sound

With a single press of Sound Boost button, you can widen the sound field and enjoy your playlist louder.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the table. The sound Boost button is enlarged and the sound wave effects are under the speaker.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Give color to every music

With an expanded selection of 16 million colors, you can play every song alongside every color of the spectrum for an enriched music experience.

Group image of LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Various lightings are on.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Woman strikes a pose in vivid lighting.

Sync your mood with light studio

Every moment has its color and sound. Experience the lighting with music that suits your mood of the day on the XBOOM App.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T with purple lighting is placed on the floor. On top of the speaker it shows three modes of Light studio; ambient, nature, and party.

Customize your lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own lighting.

On the left, My style UI is shown. On the right side, LG XBOOM Go XG8T with yellow lighting is placed on the floor.

College. From left, close up view of LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Next, an image of people enjoying the music. On the right from top to bottom: close-up view of the speaker with pink lighting and XBOOM logo.

Just enjoy music anytime, anywhere

On the left, a man uses shoulder strap to carry XG8T at the park. On the right, XG8T is placed on the rock. Behind the speaker a couple enjoying their time at the campsite.

Hybrid Strap

Buckle up and be ready for the party

Whether on your shoulder or handheld, carrying your speaker is now a breeze. The Hybrid Strap is made of soft fabric for comfortable wear and is easily removable.
IP67

Love outdoor adventures

LG XBOOM Go is ready to crank the outdoors. With IP67, it can withstand water and dust, so you never have to worry about music being stopped.

The LG XBOOM Go XG8T are placed in infinite space. One shows that it's waterproof and the other is dust-proof.

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact.
*IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

The speaker is placed on a beach towel. In front of the speaker, it shows sunset beach to illustrate that this speaker can be played longer time.

Long Battery Life

Keep music powered by long battery life

The music goes on and on with a 15-hour battery. This means you can throw a party without having to stop and charge.

*15-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
*Based on our own evaluation of the sound source. Battery life may vary depending on the usage environment.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the poolside. Three people are talking through the speaker in the pool.

Speaker Phone

Answering calls hands-free

LG XBOOM Go makes sure you get an incoming call while the music plays. It switches so you can chat hands-free.

LG XBOOM Go XG8T is placed on the poolside. Three people are talking through the speaker in the pool. Below the image, seven icons are shown to prove that XG8T speaker has passed military-grade testing.

Military Standards

Go wild and fear less

The LG XBOOM Go XG8T has passed US military-grade testing. Take your speaker anywhere without worry and throw a party anywhere.

text only.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*LG XBOOM Go XG8T: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096033456

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    120 x 84 mm

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    1.57" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    60W + 60W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    15

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    50 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    370 x 151 x 147 mm

  • Carton Box

    442 x 262 x 212 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    3.0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    4.9 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Strap

    Yes

