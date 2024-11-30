LG XBOOM Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker With Multi-Colour Ring Lighting

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XL5S

(0)
Front view with all lighting on.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.



Bigger the Sound,
Bigger the Party

Make the party bigger with an even bigger sound. LG XBOOM XL5S produces a powerful party sound to fill the venue.

LG XBOOM XL5S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 6.5-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 200W sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

One Giant Woofer

The One that Delivers Strong Bass

Take your party to the next level and feel the deep bass with LG XBOOM XL5S. It has a 6.5-inch Giant Woofer to produce more powerful bass for the venue.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

2.5-Inch Dome Tweeters

Crisp and Clear Sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 2.5-inch dome tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on.

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL5S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting.

Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

From top to bottom: There are some people dancing around the speaker. In the park, a group of people enjoying music with the speaker. The last image shows the close up of the product's top.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

A woman is singing.

Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL5S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also plug in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL5S. Below the image, there are guitar

Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL5S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and Go

LG XBOOM XL5S has a handle that makes carrying easy. It’s a rugged build with ergonomic handles for easy portability.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL5S meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.

12 Hours of Battery Life

LG XBOOM XL5S has the power to keep your party going. Enjoy your party without having to stop and charge.

*12-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084492296

SPEAKER

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    2.5" x 1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    200 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    12

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    55 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Carton Box

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    11.2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

