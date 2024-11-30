We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM XL9T 1000W PORTABLE PARTY SPEAKER With Bluetooth, Pixel LED & Multi-Colour Ring Lighting
The duo delivers strong bass
Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume
*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.
More crisp and clear sound
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Make Your Party Mesmerizing
Customize Your Party Lighting
Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting. You can also choose animation or type a message for the crwods to double boom up the fun.
*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
**IPX4-rating tested in fresh water. Speaker should not be submerged in water. Use with caution around bodies of water, such as swimming pools or the ocean.
Hold Your Own Concert
There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL9T. Below the image, there are guitar, microphone and bluetooth icons are shown.
Sing it loud and clear
There are people enjoying karaoke in the living room.
*Microphone not included.
*Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Create your own DJ mix
A hand is holding a smartphone, showing DJ app.
*App updates will be available.
Take it everywhere, Enjoy anytime
Grab and move
*LG XL9T does not have an internal battery and will need to be connected to an outlet with the included power cable.
IPX4 Water Resistant
IPX4 Water Resistant
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084934772
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit Type
Cone
-
Woofer Unit
8" x 2
-
Tweeter Unit Size
3" x 2
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
USB
1
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
2.2ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
1,000W
EQ
-
Sound Boost
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
AC Adaptor Jack
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
150 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Security lock
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
404 x 916 x 428 mm
-
Carton Box
987 x 523 x 479 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
27.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
32.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
