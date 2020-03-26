Important information : Lock down due to Corona Virus

Important information :

Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the Corona Virus,

LG Call Center and Service centers have been closed.

But our call center may respond with limited access from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

You may chat to us via whatsapp on 0843344555 or send us an email via www.lg.com/za/support.

Inconvenience caused is duly regretted.

Thank you for your kind co-operation.