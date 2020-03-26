We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Important information : Lock down due to Corona Virus
Important information :
Due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding the Corona Virus,
LG Call Center and Service centers have been closed.
But our call center may respond with limited access from 9am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.
You may chat to us via whatsapp on 0843344555 or send us an email via www.lg.com/za/support.
Inconvenience caused is duly regretted.
Thank you for your kind co-operation.
