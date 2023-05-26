Notice on termination of internal functions of LG Calendar/LG Keyboard/Qmemo /Gallery/LG Email/Smart Doctor Apps

Details:



We want to express our sincere gratitude to customers who have appreciated and supported LG Electronics mobile products.

We inform you about the end of the internal functions of the LG Calendar/LG Keyboard/Qmemo+/Gallery/LG Email/Smart Doctor applications.



1) Deprecated function: "Recommend restaurants/cafes in the area" from LG Calendar.

(This application is exclusively for LG Electronics smartphones and is only installed on versions prior to Android P-OS (Android 9)).

- Target models: Pre-P-OS version models of G4, G5, V10 and G6, V20, V30

- End date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT+9]

- After the end of the service: Please note that since the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Recommend restaurants / cafes in the area" function of the LG Calendar app, it will not be able to be used.



2) Function being finished: "Search GIF" in LG Keyboard app.

- Target models: Apps embedded in LG Smartphones/Tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT+9]

- After service ends: Please note Please note that since the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Search GIF" function in the LG Keyboard app, it cannot be used.



3) Function being terminated: "Location Reminder" in Qmemo+ App

- Target Models: LG Smartphone/Tablet PC Embedded Apps (Excludes China Products)

- End Date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT +9]

- After the service ends: Please note that since the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Location Reminder" feature in Qmemo+, it cannot be used.



4) Function finished: Function to "Show map within detailed information and to show map for other cases" in Gallery app -

Target models: Embedded applications on LG Smartphones/Tablet PCs (Excluded products for China)

- End date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT+9]

- After service ends: Please note that since the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Show map with detailed information and display map for other cases" in the Gallery app, cannot be used.



5) Function Ended: "Office365 Account Support" in LG Email App

- Target Models: Embedded Applications on LG Smartphones/Tablet PCs (Excluded China Products)

- End Date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [ KST, GMT+9]

- After the end of the service: Please note that since the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Office365 Account Support" function in the LG Email application, it cannot be used.



6) Discontinued Service: "Details" for "Mobile Phone Status Diagnosis" in Smart Doctor App

- Target Models: LG Smartphone/Tablet Embedded Apps

- End Date: Jul 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT+9]

- After the service is finished: Please note that because the [Quick Help] app service related to the "Details" function for "Mobile Phone Status Diagnosis" in the app Smart Doctor is ending, cannot be used.