Title: [Notice] Announcement of termination of internal function in LG Email/LG Keyboard/LG Mobile Switch applications



Details:



We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude towards our customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics mobile products.



We would like to inform you that internal functions of the LG Electronics mobile phone applications LG Email/LG Keyboard/LG Mobile Switch will be terminated.



1) Function being terminated: “Gmail account support” in the LG Email app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: 12/29/2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the function is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the “Gmail account support” function in the LG Email app, it cannot be used.

2) Function being terminated: “Handwriting” in the LG Keyboard app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: 12/29/2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the function is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the “Handwriting” function in the LG Keyboard app, it cannot be used.



3) Function being terminated: "Automatic backup through Google Drive" function in the LG Mobile Switch app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: 12/29/2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the function is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information in the LG Mobile Switch app, it cannot be used.

It is, however, possible to backup files by directly moving them.

Thank you.