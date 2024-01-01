We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32 inch HD Model-Direct LED TV LB530A
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
32
-
Resolution
HD 1366 x 768
-
BackLight Module
LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
100 (50Hz)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes(PAL I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M)
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
7 Modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
(3D MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Sport, Game)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Component/HDMI 720P,1080I,1080P MPEG2 HD
-
AV Mode (Picture and Sound)
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game).
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Speaker System
1 way 2 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
OSD Languages
13 Languages (En, Fr, Th, Ma, In, Ar, Ru, Kurd, Far, VN, SP, PO, CN)
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
2 (H, 1 Exclusive, 1 Composite/Component common)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (H, Composite/Component Common)
-
Headphone Out
1 (Analog audio out)
-
HDMI 1.4
2 (H)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Local Key Type
8 key
ACCESSORY
-
Remote control
Conventional remote
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Factory) On Mode
55W(Typ)
USB
-
Divx (HD)
DivX SD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3(DDP), AAC, AAC HE, MPEG-1 Layer I&II, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
10 Language (English, French, Vietnamese, Russian, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean, Persian, Kudur)
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
6.4Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand
7Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
738 x 449 x 79
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
738 x 497 x 207
-
WxHxD(mm) - 3) in Carton
899 x 517 x 156
