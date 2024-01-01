We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size
32
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Dynamic UCI - for UHD / MCI - FHD, HD
100
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema. Soccer, Game)
-
Aspect Ratio
7 modes - (16:9, Just Scan,Original,4:3,14:9,Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
10W
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes : Standard, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
Yes (JPEG)
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Headphone out
Headphone to RS232C
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (H)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Sharing Composite)
-
HDMI 1.4
2 (H)
-
Headphone Out
1 (Analog audio out)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote control
Conventional remote
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
5.7Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand
5.9Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
32"(731x437x56.5)
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
32"(731x480x208)
-
OSD Game
Yes
