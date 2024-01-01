We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' FULL HD LED Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
32H
-
Resolution
1366*768(HD)
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
6W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
FEATURES
-
Others - Built-in Game
Built in 5 Games (Egg Catcher/Space Wars/Cookie Cookie /Jungle Hunter/Bubble Pot)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RF In
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Common Use for Composite)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - HDMI
1(3G)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - USB
1 (2.0)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Headphone out / Line out
- / 1(RCA)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
4.5Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) SET w/ stand
0.2Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
734x438x71mm
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) SET (w/ Stand)
734x474x172mm
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.