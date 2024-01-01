We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED TV 32 inch LM550B Series HD LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
32H : HD
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
- / 50 Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Picture Mode
Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound output)
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
TV installation type
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA (Refer to manual)
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
Single
-
Quick Access
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
DVB-T2/C/S2 (IRAN : DVB-T2/C)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
Yes
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear)/1 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 1.4
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-con
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (W/Stand)
4.7
-
Product Weight (W/O Stand)
4.65
-
Product Weight (W/Packing)
5.9
DIMENSIONS
-
Product Dimensions (W/Stand)
736 x 464 x 180
-
Product Dimensions (W/O Stand)
736 x 437 x 82.9
-
Product Dimensions (W/Packing)
812 x 510 x 142
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Game Built-in
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.