LG LED TV 43 inch LM5000 Series Full HD LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
FHD
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Upscaler
Resolution Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Picture Mode
Yes 6 modes (MEA) (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
AUDIO
-
Speaker (Sound output)
10W
(5W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0 channel Speaker
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Audio Codec
MPEG1/2/2.5 Layer3, AC3, AAC, FLAC, PCM
SMART FUNCTION
-
Number of CPUs
Single
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Terrestrial (DVB-T2)
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 1.4
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
Component
Yes (1(Bottom)/ Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (1(Bottom)/ Component in/AV in common)
-
RF In
1 (Side)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORY
-
Magic Remote (MR19)
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (W/Stand)
7.1
-
Product Weight (W/O Stand)
6.9
-
Product Weight (W/Packing)
10.6
DIMENSIONS
-
Product Dimensions (W/Stand)
969 x 626 x 217.8
-
Product Dimensions (W/O Stand)
969 x 569 x 82.4
-
Product Dimensions (W/Packing)
1055 x 645 x 170
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Middle East & Africa (11):
English (Default)/Spanish/French/Portuguese/Russian/Indonesian/Malayan/Vietnamese/Thai/Arabic/Kurdish
