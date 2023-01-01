77 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED M3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED." Within the picture, an image depicting Zero Connect shows OLED M3 on the wall of a gray room with the Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmitting the picture. An image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster shows bird's feathers with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED M3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop.