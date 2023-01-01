We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 inch LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo. The trailblazer of a definitive decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED M3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED." Within the picture, an image depicting Zero Connect shows OLED M3 on the wall of a gray room with the Zero Connect Box wirelessly transmitting the picture. An image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster shows bird's feathers with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED M3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop.
*Screen images simulated.
**Applies to 77M3 and 55/65/77G3, which are at least 70% brighter than non LG OLED evo models.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer
*The phrase "world's first wireless OLED" refers to OLED televisions with 120Hz 4k connectivity.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
**World's first and onl wireless OLED TV refers to OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless coneectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*source: Omdia, Unit shipment, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics.
Any reliance on these result is at the third-party's own risk. Visit http://www.omdia.com/ for more details
Embrace wireless interior design freedom
An image of LG OLED M3 on the wall of a cozy room with a dog and a person enjoying the streamlined view. A close up of a person connecting a cable to the Zero Connect Box. A side view of LG OLED M3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED M3 on a floor stand in a modern city apartment with the Zero Connect Box on a marble side table.
Cut the cables. Cut the interruptions.
Feel wireless freedom
*Screen images simulated.
*Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.
Sit back, relax, and connect
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
HDR Expression Enhancer
Step into a realm of cinematic sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
*70% brighter applies to 77M3 & 55/65/77G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
No backlight necessary
*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
Simple soundbar connectivity
More sound settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
****Soundbar Mode will be supported by the 2023 software update.
Any size you like
An image comparing LG OLED M Series' varying sizes, showing 77", 83", and 97".
*97" model is LG SIGNATURE, and 83"/77" models are LG OLED evo.
Tailored to your liking
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and sounds come to life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A world of games to play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
1.Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
2.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
3.Netflix streaming membership required.
4.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
5.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
6.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
All Spec
