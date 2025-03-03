Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & SC9S soundbar

83 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & SC9S soundbar

OLED83C4.SC9S

83 Inch LG OLED evo C4 4K Smart TV & SC9S soundbar

Front View
Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster.
  • Ultra Slim Design for elevated immersion and interiors.
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • WOW Interface
All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55.3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1092 x 279

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

1199 x 279

TV Weight without Stand

32.3

TV Weight with Stand

41.6

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

56.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096101346

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

Speaker System

2.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

GENERAL

Power Consumption

Networked standby: 2.0 W

AC adapter

Model: MS-Z2610R230-065E0-P
Manufacturer: MOSO POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Input: 100 - 240 V ~ 50/60 Hz
Output: 23 V = 2.61 A

Dimensions (W x H x D)

Approx. 975.0 mm x 63.0 mm x 125.0 mm (including the base)

Operation Temperature Range

5 °C - 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

5 % - 80 % RH

Bus Power Supply (USB)

5 V = 500 mA

Available Digital Input Audio Sampling Frequency

32 kHz, 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 96 kHz, 176.4 kHz, 192 kHz

Available Digital Input Audio format

Dolby Digital, Dobly Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, DTS-HD HRA, DTS-HD MA, DTS:X, IMAX DTS, IMAX DTS:X, PCM

INPUT/OUTPUT

OPTICAL IN

3.0 V (p-p), (optical audio connection terminal) × 1

HDMI™ IN

19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1

HDMI™ -> TV (eARC / ARC)

19-pin (Type A, HDMI™ connection terminal) × 1 4K resolution is supported for 4K sources applied with HDCP 2.3.

AMPLIFIER(RMS OUTPUT)

Total

400 W RMS

Front

30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

Centre

30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

Top (Overhead)

30 W RMS × 2 (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

Top centre (Overhead)

30 W RMS (Impedance: 6 Ω, THD 10 %)

Subwoofer

220 W RMS (Impedance: 3 Ω, THD 10 %)

WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Power Requirement

Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.

Power Consumption

Refer to the main label on the Wireless Subwoofer.

Type

1-way 1 speaker

Impedance

3 Ω

Rated power

220 W RMS

Max. Power

440 W RMS

Dimensions (W x H x D)

Approx. 221.0 mm x 390.0 mm x 313.0 mm

SYSTEM

Wireless LAN (Internet antenna)

802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi network compatible

REAR SPEAKERS

Type

1-way 1 speaker

Impedance

3 Ω

Rated power

70 W RMS

Max. power

140 W RMS

Dimensions (W x H x D)

Approx. 100.0 mm x 140.0 mm x 100.0 mm

