49" Metallic Design Full HD LED Smart Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
49
-
Resolution
1920*1080
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Hz
50Hz
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Triple XD Engine
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes DTS HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Virtual surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
TV Installation Type
Yes 3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
HW PLATFORM
-
SoC
M2
-
CPU
Dual
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.n
-
Bluetooth
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes (RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes(Differs by countries)
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)
Yes
-
Time Shift (External HDD Needed)
Yes (RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa
10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
CI Slot
1
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
1
-
USB
2
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
2
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1(Common Use for Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes (Headphone out only)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
