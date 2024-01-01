Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

49LH590V

49" Metallic Design Full HD LED Smart Digital TV 49LH590V
All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device

    LED

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49

  • Resolution

    1920*1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Hz

    50Hz

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • Illuminace sensor

    White Sensor

  • Smart Content Optimizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    20W / 2ch

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes DTS HD

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • TV Installation Type

    Yes 3 modes (Stand Type Ⅰ, Stand Type Ⅱ, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

HW PLATFORM

  • SoC

    M2

  • CPU

    Dual

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60fps,10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    2K@60fps,8bit

  • Wifi

    802.11.n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

MAIN FEATURE

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes (RF Only)

  • My Starter

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes(Differs by countries)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

DVR(TIME MACHINE)

  • Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)

    Yes

  • Time Shift (External HDD Needed)

    Yes (RF/Composite)

SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Mobile TV On

    Yes

SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

VOICE RECOGNITION

  • Speech To Text

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • External Device App Download for USB

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa
    10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew

TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420

    1

  • USB

    2

TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)

  • RF In

    2

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1(Common Use for Composite)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • Headphone out / Line out

    Yes (Headphone out only)

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    MR15R

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W↓

