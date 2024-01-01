We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 49'' UB850T
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size
49
-
Resolution
3840x2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Dynamic UCI - for UHD / MCI - FHD, HD
1000
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Yes(Plus)
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes(16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
HEVC Codec (H.265)
4K HEVC 60P
-
H.264 Codec
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)
20W
-
Sound System
ULTRA Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes : Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Finger Gestuer
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Screen Share - LG Cloud
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Others - Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording time of embeded memory
B/In memory size: 3.9 GB 1. Soruce : HD : High quality : 27Min, Normal quality: 2H 8Min 2. Source : SD or Analog : High quality : 1H 42Min, Normal quality : 2H 51Min (Normal Quality available After software upgrade)
-
Time Shift - R-HDD(Removable Hard Disk Drive)
Yes
USB 2.0
-
DiVX (SD/HD/HD Plus)
Divx HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
SPECIAL
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
SIDE INTERFACE
-
HDMI1.4
1
-
HDMI 2.0
3
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
REAR INTERFACE
-
RF In
1(V)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1(V)
-
LAN
1 (V)
-
Headphone Out
1 (V)
ACCESSORY
-
3D Glasses - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
F310 4EA
-
Remote control
Magid remote only
-
B/I TV Camera
Ready
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
17.5Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) SET w/ stand
18.2Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
49"(1093x631x38.2)
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand
49"(1093x689x631)
What people are saying
