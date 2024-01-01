We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55" ULTRA HD TV
All Spec
MODEL
-
Device
LED
-
LED TV
Yes
-
Screen Size (cm)
55 : 139 cm
-
Ultra HD Resolution
Yes
-
Resolution
Ultra HD: 3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Backlight Module
Slim LED
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
900
-
Digital TV Reception
Terrestrial DVB-T2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO
-
True 4K Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Color (True Color Generator)
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes(Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Cricket, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
Picture Wizard III
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Surround Sound
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Cricket, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
BollyWood Mode
Yes (Enabled when in Smart Sound Mode as per content)
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type,Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync (TV to LG Media Devices)
Yes
LG SMART TV
-
Smart TV powered by webOS
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Smart TV Platform
webOS 2.0
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
Yes
-
Live Menu (Channels & Recorded)
Yes
-
LG Store [3D Content(in 3D models only), Apps & Games]
Yes
-
Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional)
Built IN
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Magic Remote Built IN/ Optional
Built IN
-
Magic Remote Modes
4 modes (Universal Control, Point, Wheel, Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes (with Magic Remote Only)
-
Voice recognition - Language
US English
-
Voice recognition - Usage In
Search / Web browsing / SNS
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
Premium Content (India Specific Apps)
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Photo Editor
Yes
-
Game World
Yes (in LG Store)
LG SMARTSHARE™
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Miracast™
Yes
-
Intel® WiDi
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control (With LG Product Only)
Yes
TIME MACHINE
-
Recording Input Modes
RF / Composite only
-
External HDD Recording Support
Yes
-
Internal Memory Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift (On External HDD)
Yes
-
Watch & Record -(Other Items recordable when watching HDMI / Component )
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Watch & Record - (Items recordable when using Smart Functions)
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Scheduled Recording
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Protuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)
SPECIAL
-
Motion Eco Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
-
e-Manual
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
OSD Languages
Total 33, Indian : 11 (Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malyalam, Assamese, Kannada, Urdu, Marathi ,Punjabi, Gujrati) Subject to updation regularly
TERMINALS SIDE
-
USB
1
TERMINALS REAR
-
RF In
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Composite/Component Common)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Composite, Component common)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
2 (1nos:4K,60P)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
Local Key Type
Jogstick
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Built IN
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
0.3W
DIMENSIONS SET
-
Set Weight (w/o stand) Kg
17.8
-
Set Weight (w/ stand) Kg
18.1
-
Set Weight (in Carton) Kg
22
-
Set WxHxD (w/o stand) mm
1240 x 722 x 38.6 (@Spk: 56.7) min: (38.6 )
-
Set WxHxD (w stand) mm
1240 x 781 x 261
-
Set WxHxD (in carton) mm
1324 x 797 x 136
