LG 55" ULTRA HD TV

LG 55" ULTRA HD TV

55UF680T

LG 55" ULTRA HD TV

All Spec

MODEL

  • Device

    LED

  • LED TV

    Yes

  • Screen Size (cm)

    55 : 139 cm

  • Ultra HD Resolution

    Yes

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD: 3840 x 2160

  • IPS Panel

    Yes

  • Backlight Module

    Slim LED

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    900

  • Digital TV Reception

    Terrestrial DVB-T2

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO

  • True 4K Engine

    Yes

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Natural Color (True Color Generator)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes(Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Cricket, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • Picture Wizard III

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Surround Sound

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Cricket, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • BollyWood Mode

    Yes (Enabled when in Smart Sound Mode as per content)

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type,Wall-mounted Type)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync (TV to LG Media Devices)

    Yes

LG SMART TV

  • Smart TV powered by webOS

    Yes

  • Smart TV

    Yes

  • Smart TV Platform

    webOS 2.0

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

    Yes

  • Live Menu (Channels & Recorded)

    Yes

  • LG Store [3D Content(in 3D models only), Apps & Games]

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi (Built IN/ Optional)

    Built IN

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Built IN/ Optional

    Built IN

  • Magic Remote Modes

    4 modes (Universal Control, Point, Wheel, Voice)

  • Voice recognition

    Yes (with Magic Remote Only)

  • Voice recognition - Language

    US English

  • Voice recognition - Usage In

    Search / Web browsing / SNS

  • Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

    Yes

  • Premium Content (India Specific Apps)

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • LG Photo Editor

    Yes

  • Game World

    Yes (in LG Store)

LG SMARTSHARE™

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Miracast™

    Yes

  • Intel® WiDi

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control (With LG Product Only)

    Yes

TIME MACHINE

  • Recording Input Modes

    RF / Composite only

  • External HDD Recording Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift (On External HDD)

    Yes

  • Watch & Record -(Other Items recordable when watching HDMI / Component )

    RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

  • Watch & Record - (Items recordable when using Smart Functions)

    RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

  • Scheduled Recording

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    15 Language (English, French, Spanish, Protuguese, Italian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Russian, Maori, Ukrainian, Kazakh, Thai, Hebrew, Arab, Korean)

SPECIAL

  • Motion Eco Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • OSD Languages

    Total 33, Indian : 11 (Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malyalam, Assamese, Kannada, Urdu, Marathi ,Punjabi, Gujrati) Subject to updation regularly

TERMINALS SIDE

  • USB

    1

TERMINALS REAR

  • RF In

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1 (Composite/Component Common)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    1 (Composite, Component common)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI

    2 (1nos:4K,60P)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • Local Key Type

    Jogstick

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Built IN

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    0.3W

DIMENSIONS SET

  • Set Weight (w/o stand) Kg

    17.8

  • Set Weight (w/ stand) Kg

    18.1

  • Set Weight (in Carton) Kg

    22

  • Set WxHxD (w/o stand) mm

    1240 x 722 x 38.6 (@Spk: 56.7) min: (38.6 )

  • Set WxHxD (w stand) mm

    1240 x 781 x 261

  • Set WxHxD (in carton) mm

    1324 x 797 x 136

