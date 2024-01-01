We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 55" SUPER UHD TV
All Spec
SMART PLUS
-
WebOS 2.0
Yes
-
Quick Start
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Live Menu
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
New Magic Remote
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Screen size (in.)
55
PICTURE
-
4K LED
Yes
-
4K 3D+
Yes
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
True Colour Generator
Yes
-
True Black Control
Yes
SOUND
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Stand Body And Cover is Frozen Titan
Yes
-
Ultra Sound
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Music Station
Yes
DESIGN TECHNOLOGY
-
Frontal Speaker
Yes
-
Cinema Screen
Yes
-
Ultra Slim
Yes
-
Line Ribbon Stand
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.