LG 65" ULTRA HD SMART TV

LG 65" ULTRA HD SMART TV

65UB980T

LG 65" ULTRA HD SMART TV

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Warranty

    1 Year (Parts & Labour)

  • Energy Star Rating

    4 1/2 Stars (Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Web Browser

    Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)

  • LG TV Remote App - webOS

    Compatible ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)

  • Universal Remote

    Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)

  • Simplink (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • SmartShare (Network File Browser)

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)

  • USB Video Playback Formats

    DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/M2TS /HEVC 30P (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP

  • USB Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • EPG (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide

    Yes (Built-In)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)

    Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)

  • Magic Remote Voice

    Yes (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)

  • Processor

    Dual Core Plus

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)

  • Dual Play

    Yes (Glasses sold seperately)

  • Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

    Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)

  • Time Machine

    Yes (External USB hard drive [min. 40GB] required and sold separately)

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Backlight

    LED

  • Screen Refresh Rate

    200Hz

  • Local Dimming

    Yes (12 Zones)

  • Screen Size

    65" (164cm)

  • MCI

    800. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T (HD) (Twin)

3D SPECIFICATION

  • 3D type

    Cinema 3D (FPR)

  • 3D Glasses

    Yes (4 Pairs Included)

AUDIO

  • Audio Decoder

    DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM

  • Audio Output

    70W

  • Speaker System

    Stereo (3-way, 10 speakers)

  • Speaker Type

    harman/kardon design

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

SPECIAL

  • Smart TV powered by webOS

    Yes

  • Time Machine

    Yes

  • LG Smart TV

    Yes

  • 3D

    Yes

  • Twin Tuner

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

SIDE INTERFACE

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • HDMI Input

    Yes (4)

REAR INTERFACE

  • Antenna Input

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    37.6Kg

  • VESA Size (mm)

    600 x 400

  • Weight(kg) - 2) w/ stand

    39.9Kg

  • WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)

    1560 x 832 x 75

  • WxHxD(mm) - 2) w/ Stand

    1560 x 884 x 264

