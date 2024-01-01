We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" Super UHD Silver 4K Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
65
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
T200Hz
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Prime Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Plus
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Color Depth
Billion Rich Colors
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
40W / 2.2ch (WF:20W)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes DTS HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
Yes
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes ( Hi-Fi Audio)
-
TV Installation Type
Yes (Included in Magic Sound Tuning)
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X
FEATURES
-
Main Feature - Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Main Feature - Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
Main Feature - STB Control
Yes (Differs by countries)
-
Main Feature - My Channels
Yes (RF Only)
-
Main Feature - My Starter
Yes
-
Main Feature - Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Main Feature - Multi-view
Yes
-
Main Feature - LG Content Store
Yes (Differs by countries)
-
Main Feature - Web Browser
Yes
-
DVR(Time Machine) - Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)
Yes
-
DVR(Time Machine) - Time Shift (External HDD Needed)
Yes (RF/Composite)
-
Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Smart Share - Media Share - Mobile TV On
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Smart Share - Screen Share - DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - CI Slot
1
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
3 (6G)
-
TV - Side(Jack Type) - USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - RF In
2
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - LAN
1
-
TV - Rear(Jack Type) - Headphone out / Line out
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
2
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
AV / Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Weight(kg) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
30.3 Kg
-
Weight(kg) - 2) SET w/ stand
2.2 Kg
-
WxHxD(mm) - 1) SET (w/o stand)
1460x845x52.7 mm
-
WxHxD(mm) - 2) SET (w/ Stand)
1460x897x281.9 mm
