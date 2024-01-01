We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
70" Ultra HD Slim Smart Digital TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
70
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
3D
No
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
ColorPrime
ColorPrime Pro
-
3D Color Mapping
Yes
-
Illuminace sensor
White Sensor
-
Color Depth (New)
No
-
4K Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Content Optimizer
Yes
-
Contrast Maximizer
No
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Dynamic Color
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20W / 2ch
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes DTS HD
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
harman/kardon Sound
No
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Yes Hi-Fi Audio
-
Wireless Sound Sync - Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, RA, WMA, apt-X
FEATURES
-
CPU
Quad
-
HEVC Decoder
4K@60fps,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
4K@60fps,8bit
-
Wifi
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Yes
MAIN FEATURE
-
Magic Zoom
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
STB Control
Yes Differs by countries
-
My Content
No
-
My Channels
Yes (RF Only)
-
My Starter
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes(Differs by countries)
-
Web Browser
Yes
DVR(TIME MACHINE)
-
Recording (External HDD / Memory Needed)
Yes
-
Time Shift (External HDD Needed)
Yes (RF/Composite)
SMART SHARE - MEDIA SHARE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
Yes
SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Yes
VOICE RECOGNITION
-
Speech To Text
Yes
OTHERS
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
External Device App Download for USB
Yes
-
OSD Language
14ea English, Spanish(español), French(français), Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa
10ea (YK) English, Spanish(español) French(français), Portuguese Russian, Indonesian Malayan, Vietnamese(Tiếng Việt) Thai, Hebrew
TV - SIDE(JACK TYPE)
-
CI Slot
1
-
HDMI 6G : 422 / HDR Support 3G : 420
3 (6G)
-
USB
3 (3.0 : 1 / 2.0 : 2)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
No
-
Headphone out / Line out
No
TV - REAR(JACK TYPE)
-
RF In
2
-
Composite In (CVBS+ Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1 (Gender)
-
Scart (Full)
No
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
HDMI
No
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
No
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
No
-
CI Slot
No
-
USB
No
-
Headphone out / Line out
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
# of 3D Glasses
No
-
Remote Controller
MR15R
-
AV / Component Gender
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Owner's Manual
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Different by Region (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W↓
