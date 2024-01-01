We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 98'' UB98
All Spec
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Timers
On/Off Timer, Sleep Timer
-
Weight
98kg (With Stand) 93kg (W/O Stand)
-
Dimensions
2300.1 x 453.2 x 1598.7 (With Stand)2300.1*112.4*1252.1 (W/O Stand)
-
Warranty
3 Year
-
Webcam
Built-in
-
Interactive Features
Point, Wheel, Voice
-
Power Supply
100-240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Contrast Enhancer
Tru 4K Engine Pro/ Tru Black Control
-
2D to 3D Conversion
Yes
-
Number of 3D Glasses
4(F310)
-
3D
Yes
-
Power Consumption
0.3W(Stand-by)
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
-
Color Enhancer
Tru 4K Engine Pro/ Tru Color generator
-
LAN
Yes
-
Sound Output
5.2 Ch
-
Freq/HZ
UCI 1300
-
Backlight
LED
-
Screen Size
98 inches
-
App Store
Yes
-
Included Apps
Toggle,ArirangTV,Yahoo! Singapore, Skype, Facebook, WOW TV,YouTube,Golf(WGT)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Keyboard Type
External, Built-in, On-Screen
-
Wi-Fi Support
Built-In
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart Capable
Yes
-
USB
HDMI(4),USB(3),Componen( 1),Composite(1),Digital Audio Out(Optical)(1),Headphone Out (1)
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.