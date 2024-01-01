Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
MATCHING SOUNDBARS

TV shows the sunset sky and rainbow-colored waves. There is a sound bar under the TV and the sound wavelength is on the floor.

Nothing fits your LG TV like an LG Soundbar

AI Sound Pro

Hear everything you watch at its best

Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar and enjoy immersive surround sound optimized for any genre thanks to TV Sound Mode Share.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.

Harmonious Design

TV and sound in perfect harmony

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.

The edge of the soundbar is subtly visible below the TV screen with the night view of the road.

Convenient remote

One remote controls them all

Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.

TV in a room with subtle lights shows images of elephants passing by. And there is a sound effect on the sound bar under the TV. At the bottom of the image, there is a TV remote control, and the sound bar and the icon of the TV are connected to the left and right of the remote control.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

See which soundbar is right for you

FIND YOURS NOW
