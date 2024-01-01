We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See how each model compares
|Features
|G3
|C3
|CS3
|
LG OLED evo
|
LG OLED evo
|
LG OLED evo
|Display
|OLED evo 4K with Brightness Booster Max
|Brightness Booster(83” / 77” / 65”)
|OLED 4K
|Refresh Rate
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Size
|65”
|83” / 77” / 48”
|65” / 55”
|Design
|One Wall Design
|Ultra Slim Design
|Narrow bezel
|Color
|100% Color Fidelity
|100% Color Fidelity
|100% Color Fidelity
|Contrast
|Infinite Contrast
|Infinite Contrast
|Infinite Contrast
|HDR
|HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|Processor
|α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6
|α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6
|α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6
|Dolby Vision
|Dolby Vision
|Dolby Vision
|Dolby Vision
|Dolby Sound
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Dolby Atmos
|Tone
|Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
|Speaker
|4.2ch/60W
|2.2ch/40W 2.0ch
|2.2ch/40W
|Sound
|Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound
|Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound
|Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound
|Voice Control
|Hands-free Voice Recognition
|Hands-free Voice Recognition
|-
|Always Ready
|Always Ready
|Always Ready
|-
|Game
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR
|NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR
|HDMI Bandwidth
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI features
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|Connectivity
|WiFi 6 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea
|WiFi 5 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea
|WiFi 5 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea
|Gaming
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
|Smart
|Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Platform
|webOS 23
|webOS 23
|webOS 23