3D Bluray Player
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
3D Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
270 x 39 X 198
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD ROM
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG-1
Yes
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX & DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
LED Clock
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
