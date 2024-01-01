We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Bluray Player with WiFi Built-in
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430 * 41 * 197
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out - L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.