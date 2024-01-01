We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH ULTRA HD UPSCALING AND LG SMART WITH MAGIC REMOTE
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
LG Smart
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Private Sound Mode
Yes
-
3D Playback
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built in
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Ultra HD)
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430mm x 44mm x 205mm
-
Weight
1.6kg
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD Profile
5.0
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Privacy
Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required)
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or tablet required.)
-
Web Browser
Yes (5 Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply) ( Supports up to Flash Player 10.0 and HTML 5)
-
All-In-One Search
Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Smart Share
Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)
-
LG Remote App
Yes (AVC3 Application) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0)
-
USB Keyboard/ Mouse
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes(HDMI-CEC)
-
Quick Booting
Yes (Less than 3 seconds)
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Resolution Upscalling
Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution panel. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Color
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MKV
Yes
-
MPEG4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
MPEG-2/4 AVC
Yes
-
TS
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
Dolby True-HD
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
