Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
3D BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH ULTRA HD UPSCALING AND LG SMART WITH MAGIC REMOTE

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH ULTRA HD UPSCALING AND LG SMART WITH MAGIC REMOTE

BP740

3D BLU-RAY DISC™ PLAYER WITH ULTRA HD UPSCALING AND LG SMART WITH MAGIC REMOTE

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labour

  • LG Smart

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Private Sound Mode

    Yes

  • 3D Playback

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built in

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler (Ultra HD)

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430mm x 44mm x 205mm

  • Weight

    1.6kg

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD Profile

    5.0

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • Blu-ray 3D

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Sound Privacy

    Yes (AVC3 Application must be installed to smartphone. Home Wireless Network connection required)

  • Miracast

    Yes (Miracast enabled smartphone or tablet required.)

  • Web Browser

    Yes (5 Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply) ( Supports up to Flash Player 10.0 and HTML 5)

  • All-In-One Search

    Yes (Internet connection is required. Data usage charges and conditions apply)

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • USB External HDD Playback

    Yes (NTFS/FAT)

  • Smart Share

    Yes (DLNA) (Wireless router or network access point required.)

  • LG Remote App

    Yes (AVC3 Application) (LG AVC3 application (minimum Android version 2.3.3) and (minimum Apple iOS version 4.0)

  • USB Keyboard/ Mouse

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes(HDMI-CEC)

  • Quick Booting

    Yes (Less than 3 seconds)

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Resolution Upscalling

    Yes (Up to 2160p Ultra HD) Ultra HD upscaling only available when connected to an Ultra HD resolution panel. Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Deep Color

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • MKV

    Yes

  • MPEG4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • MPEG-2/4 AVC

    Yes

  • TS

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • Dolby True-HD

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you

picture
No interest, no fees, 4x instalments over 6 weeks
How it works
Payflex lets you get what you need now, but pay for it over four interest-free instalments. You pay 25% upfront, then three payments of 25% over the following six weeks.
  • Step 1
    Shop Online and fill your cart
  • Step 2
    choose Payflex at checkout
  • Step 3
    Get approved and pay 25% today with your debit or credit card
  • Step 4
    Pay the remainder over 2-weeks. No interest. No fees.

  • You must be over 18 years old

  • You must have a valid South African ID

  • You must have a debit or credit card issued by Mastercard, Visa or Amex

Still want more information? Click here
picture
Digital credit when you have to have it
How it works
Mobicred is a digital credit facility that allows you to purchase your goods now and settle the outstanding balance via convenient and easy monthly installments.
  • Step 1
    Shop online and add to cart
  • Step 2
    Choose Mobicred to pay and sign in with your Mobicred details
  • Step 3
    Enter the OTP sent to your phone to confirm the purchase
  • Step 4
    Your order will be processed, and you can simply make your Mobicred repayments when due.
You will need to apply and be approved for a Mobicred account before you can checkout.
Apply Now

  • Must be 18 years or older

  • Must have a valid South African ID

  • Must have a valid email address and cell number

  • Must have a valid bank account in your name

 