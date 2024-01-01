We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray player
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430 x 45 x 200
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - VBI(WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion)
Yes
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - xvYCC
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Video - Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Down Sampling
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out - L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
