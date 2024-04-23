Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DESTAQUES
Uma baleia flutuando acima do oceano com uma mulher no oceano é mostrada. Uma tela inicial aparece abaixo. À medida que a cena transita, ela mostra a imagem de uma grande TV LG na parede. Duas mulheres estão sentadas em uma sala aconchegante e neutra, repleta de plantas e um violão. Uma mulher aponta o controle remoto para a TV, que mostra uma variedade de aplicativos e programas de TV recomendados na tela inicial.

Entretenimento infinito
esperando por você

Os serviços de streaming e os melhores aplicativos de TV reunidos na sua TV LG.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

A tela inicial de streaming mostra todos os aplicativos, categorias e conteúdo recomendado.

Tela inicial

A casa de tudo que você assiste

Sempre que você ligar a TV, acesse Meu perfil para explorar seus aplicativos personalizados, mergulhar novamente em suas séries favoritas e obter recomendações sobre o que assistir a seguir.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

Os aplicativos Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + e Apple TV aparecem um por um contra um fundo preto, lado a lado. Abaixo deles, seis fileiras de pôsteres de séries de TV e filmes exclusivos estão em ângulo, cada um se movendo em diferentes direções horizontais e verticais.

Serviços globais de streaming

Mundo de conteúdos infinitos para explorar

Os programas pareceram tão incríveis que você não vai querer parar de assistir. Aproveite bibliotecas de conteúdo no Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video e Apple TV+.

*O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

**São necessárias assinaturas separadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime e Apple TV+ e seus serviços relacionados.

***Apple, o logotipo da Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

Os logotipos Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi e Now aparecem seguidos. Abaixo deles, há pôsteres de séries de TV e filmes exclusivos.

Outros serviços de streaming

Programas intermináveis ​​
para assistir

Explore programas, filmes, documentários e muito mais com extensas bibliotecas de conteúdo de streaming.

*O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

**Podem ser necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas.

Duas mulheres assistem a um jogo de futebol em uma sala aconchegante. Uma mulher segura uma bola de futebol e ambas torcem pelo time com alto-falantes amarelos e vermelhos. Os seguintes logotipos são mostrados abaixo. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN e DAZN.

Portal de Esportes

Fique por dentro de todos
os jogos

Essa é para os fanáticos por esportes. Selecione seus esportes e times favoritos para saber tudo sobre os jogos e classificação em um só lugar.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

Descubra mais aplicativos

*Alguns aplicativos podem não ser lançados junto com o webOS, e sua disponibilidade pode variar por região.