Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
DESTAQUES O que é webOS? Página inicial & Apps LG Channels Jogos & Lifestyle Promoções
DESTAQUES

Personalize sua experiência
com a TV

Uma TV feita para você com os recursos Meu Perfil, Assistente de Imagem Personalizada, Concierge AI e Quick Cards.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no momento do lançamento.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e a hora do dia.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot e reconhecimento de voz AI são fornecidos apenas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL em seu idioma nativo.

O logotipo do webOS pairando no centro em um fundo preto, e o espaço abaixo é iluminado com as cores do logotipo vermelho, laranja e amarelo. As palavras "webOS Re:New Program" estão abaixo do logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Sua TV nova todo ano

Mantém-se sempre atualizada , mesmo quando adicionamos novos recursos e conveniência.

Cinco retângulos em cores diferentes estão escalonados para cima, cada um rotulado com um ano de "webOS 24" a "webOS 28". Setas apontando para cima estão entre os retângulos, rotulados de "Atualização 1" a "Atualização 4".

Com o programa webOS Re:New, os clientes podem desfrutar de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, garantindo um total de cinco versões do webOS, incluindo a atual no momento da compra.

*O programa webOS Re:New suporta um total de quatro atualizações ao longo de cinco anos, o limite é a versão pré-instalada do webOS e o cronograma de atualização varia do final do mês ao início do ano.

**As atualizações e a programação de alguns recursos, aplicativos e serviços podem variar de acordo com o modelo e a região.

***As atualizações disponíveis para 2023 incluem modelos UHD e superiores.

Meu perfil

Espaço dedicado à você

Com Meu Perfil, você pode criar facilmente um perfil para cada membro da família. Todos recebem uma tela inicial pessoal, com recomendações de conteúdo personalizadas.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Conteúdo reduzido ou limitado pode ser exibido dependendo da região e da conectividade de rede.

***10 perfis podem ser criados e exibidos na tela inicial.

Quick Card

Pegue um atalho para seus conteúdos favoritos

Com apenas um clique o Quick Card leva você onde quiser, seja no seu hub de jogos, suas playlists favoritas ou no seu escritório em casa.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**Os recursos, menus e aplicativos suportados acima podem variar de acordo com o país e após o lançamento.

Um cursor clica em Meu time e a tela desaparece na página Meu time com o texto "Times/jogadores favoritos de Martin", "Jogos ao vivo/próximos jogos do meu time" e "Jogos recentes da liga popular". O usuário rola pela página para revelar o conteúdo esportivo VOD, depois rola de volta ao topo e o cursor seleciona o botão de adição em “Times/jogadores favoritos de Martin”. A tela desaparece na página Configurações do meu time com o texto "Você pode adicionar ou excluir times/jogadores favoritos". Há uma seleção de ligas para navegar, incluindo FIFA, MLB, NFL, Voleibol, WNBA e LPGA. O cursor clica no time da Fifa Vangard e ele é adicionado aos seus times favoritos.

Menu de Esportes

Um espaço para fãs de esportes

O lar de todos os seus esportes favoritos com jogos ao vivo, resumos de partidas, tabelas de classificação e muito mais em uma única tela.

A movie plays on the LG TV. A popup box appears showing the latest soccer score with the option to watch live. The cursor clicks Watch Live, and the TV shows a player scoring a goal in a soccer match.

Alerta de Esportes

Nunca mais perca um gol

Defina um alerta esportivo para seus times favoritos e receba lembretes sobre os próximos jogos, alertas sobre gols e resultados finais conforme eles acontecem.

Um cursor clica no Modo Imagem e muda de Vívido para Esportes. O jogo de futebol torna-se então mais brilhante e definido com uma ação mais suave.

Modo Esportes

Todos os lances com melhor qualidade

Mude para o Modo Esportes para obter uma imagem personalizada com brilho, contraste, acústica e ação adequados.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O serviço e a liga suportados podem variar de acordo com a região e o país.

***É necessária uma conexão com a Internet.

Multi View

Aproveite diferentes conteúdos
ao mesmo tempo

Quando uma tela não for suficiente, divida-a entre 2 e 4 segmentos. Use sua TV como um monitor duplo para seu PC ou adicione mais tela para pesquisar na web e assistir o que quiser ao mesmo tempo.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**As configurações de imagem e som em ambas as telas são iguais.

***O suporte para o modo de 2/4 telas varia de acordo com o modelo e o país. (O modo de tela 3 e 4 está disponível apenas para OLED G4.)

Assistente de Imagem Personalizada

Uma imagem feita para você

Selecione suas imagens favoritas e o Assistente de Imagem Personalizada cria uma imagem adaptada exatamente ao seu gosto com mais de 85 milhões de possibilidades e depois a salva em seu perfil.

*Assistente de imagem Personalizada está disponível para OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED B4, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e 86NANO80.

Sempre Pronto

Seu assistente está sempre pronto
para servir

Mesmo quando a TV estiver desligada, peça informações como hora, previsão do tempo, alertas esportivos e atualizações do Google Agenda. Seu assistente está sempre pronto para ajudar.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED G4, C4, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

Um controle LG Smart Magic com o botão circular do meio, enquanto uma luz rosa neon emana ao redor do botão para destacá-los. Um sinal rosa vem do controle remoto com um balão rosa acima do LG Smart Magic.

Controle Smart Magic

A magia em suas mãos

Liberte-se das restrições dos botões. O controle LG Smart Magic desbloqueia a funcionalidade inteligente da sua LG TV com um clique, rolagem ou através do reconhecimento de voz IA que muda o canal ou recomenda conteúdo quando você fala no microfone.

*O suporte, as funções e os recursos do Magic Remote podem variar de acordo com a região e o idioma suportado, mesmo para o mesmo modelo.

**É necessária uma conexão com a internet.

***O reconhecimento de voz AI é fornecido apenas em países que suportam PNL em seu idioma nativo.

****O controle LG Smart Magic é vendido separadamente em alguns modelos. Saiba mais em lg.com/br

Uma TV LG exibe a imagem de uma mulher e um cachorro em um vasto campo. Na parte inferior da tela, o texto “Obtenha recomendações de palavras-chave sempre que pressionar o botão do microfone no controle remoto”. é exibido próximo a um gráfico circular rosa-roxo. As barras rosa mostram as seguintes palavras-chave como recomendações: Exposições caninas, Animações de animais, Documentários, Filmes com cães e Relaxamento. Na frente da TV LG, o LG Magic Remote está apontado para a TV com círculos concêntricos roxos neon ao redor do botão do microfone. Ao lado do controle remoto, são exibidos um gráfico de um dedo pressionando um botão e o texto “Toque curto”.

Concierge AI

Seus favoritos ao seu dispor

O Concierge AI conhece você por meio de seu histórico de pesquisa e recomenda predefinições de conteúdo e palavras-chave, incluindo 'Para você', 'Recomendado', 'Tendências agora' e 'Dicas'.

*'Para você' no Concierge AI só pode ser fornecido em países que oferecem suporte à PNL em seu idioma nativo.

**As recomendações de palavras-chave são baseadas no histórico de pesquisa e variam de acordo com o aplicativo e a hora do dia.

As imagens de antes e depois de uma TV LG são exibidas lado a lado. A tela Antes tem uma imagem escura com um pop-up para o AI Help Desk. O usuário escreve no chat: “A tela está escura”. A resposta diz: "Olá, parece que há um problema com a tela. Vou resolver isso rapidamente. Ao otimizar as configurações da tela, você pode assistir em uma tela mais clara e clara." O usuário clica no botão Otimizar. A tela Depois tem uma imagem mais clara e brilhante. O pop-up de bate-papo do AI Help Desk diz: "Otimizando as configurações da tela. Modo de imagem = vívido. Economia de energia = máximo. Reduzir a luz azul = ativada. A otimização da configuração está concluída."

Acessibilidade

Chatbot IA torna a TV mais acessível para você

A TV LG é para todos, com assistência inteligente do Chatbot IA integrado e menus de acesso rápido que permitem controlar facilmente todas as configurações de acessibilidade da sua TV.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O serviço pode variar de acordo com a região e o país.

***É necessária uma conexão com a Internet.

Duas TVs são mostradas ao lado de uma forma arquitetônica que mostra a estrutura de uma casa. Um balão de fala flutua acima do Controle Remoto Magic, o Controle Remoto Magic mostra um sinal de recepção e uma seta se move da TV à esquerda que estava ligada para a TV à direita que estava desligada. Logo, a TV da direita liga e a TV da esquerda desliga.

Compartilhamento de quarto em quarto

Leve seu entretenimento para onde quiser

Mude de sala e continue de onde parou. O compartilhamento quarto em quarto permite que você assista à TV da sua sala e ao periférico conectado a ela no seu quarto com apenas um simples comando de voz.

*Apenas TVs conectadas ao mesmo WiFi podem ser sincronizadas.
**O serviço suportado pode variar de acordo com a região e o país e o periférico suportado pode ser diferente.
***As compatibilidades de envio e recebimento variam de acordo com os modelos.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Central Casa

Controle sua casa inteligente
em um só lugar

O Central Casa permite o controle perfeito da sua casa inteligente a partir da sua TV, incluindo dispositivos móveis, soundbar e IoT, como iluminação inteligente, aquecimento, ventilação e ar condicionado, etc.

*LG suporta dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Os serviços e recursos suportados pelo 'Matter' podem variar dependendo dos dispositivos conectados. A conexão inicial para ThinQ e Matter deve ser feita por meio do aplicativo móvel ThinQ.

**O uso da função de voz viva-voz sem controle remoto só é possível em modelos com o processador alpha 9 AI e o processador alpha 11 AI. Podendo variar dependendo dos produtos e regiões.

Uma TV LG montada na parede de uma sala de estar exibindo um leão e um filhote de leão. Um homem está sentado em primeiro plano com um smartphone na mão exibindo a mesma imagem de leões. Um gráfico de três barras curvas vermelhas neon é exibido logo acima do smartphone apontando para a TV.

Conectividade Móvel

Transmita seus aplicativos
diretamente para sua TV

Veja o conteúdo de seu celular na tela da sua TV LG sem esforço com Apple AirPlay e Chromecast integrados.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**Apple, o logotipo da Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registradas nos EUA e em outros países.
***Suporte para AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast integrado e pode variar de acordo com região e idioma.

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 e B4 alinhados contra um fundo preto com sutis redemoinhos de cores. O emblema “TV OLED número 1 do mundo em 11 anos” está na imagem. Um aviso diz: "A LG OLED TV foi classificada como a marca de TV OLED número 1 em vendas por 11 anos consecutivos pela Omdia."

NOVA LG OLED

Há 11 anos no topo

Há 11 anos no topo Saiba mais