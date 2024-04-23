Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DESTAQUES
Um vídeo abre com um casal fazendo ioga. A cena muda para um homem cozinhando e depois um personagem correndo pela natureza em um jogo de RPG. A cena mostra todas essas coisas acontecendo em uma TV LG montada na parede em uma sala aconchegante.

Deixe a brincadeira começar

Experimente o essencial da vida na TV LG. Da educação às compras, jogos e exercícios físicos,

é tão fácil quanto mudar de canal.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

Duas telas de TV estão lado a lado. Um mostra a tela inicial do Boosteroid e o outro mostra a tela inicial do GeForce NOW.

Jogos globais na nuvem

Aperte o play para um
mundo de jogos

Tudo o que os jogadores precisam em um só lugar. Desde atalhos para seus jogos favoritos até serviços de Cloud Gaming como GeForce NOW e Boosteriod, controle de dispositivos de entrada e muito mais, com fácil acesso na tela do jogo.

*O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

**Assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas são necessárias para GeForce NOW e Boosteriod.

***Pode ser necessária uma conexão de gamepad.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Seu próprio intrutor fitness

Seja para yoga ou até mesmo meditação, descubra treinos divertidos e eficazes no Espaço Fitness da LG TV.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

***Podem ser necessárias assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas.

Aprendendo

Conhecimento na ponta dos dedos

Um garotinho assiste Pinkfong em uma TV LG montada na parede em uma sala com brinquedos infantis.

Pinkfong

Cante, brinque e aprenda com Baby Shark e sua família na divertida plataforma educacional Pinkfong.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

***Assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas são necessárias para Pinkfong e ABC mouse.

Um garotinho sentado no chão assiste conteúdo educacional no ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

Com mais de 10.000 atividades de aprendizagem para crianças de 2 a 8 anos, o ABCmouse ajuda a despertar um amor eterno pela aprendizagem.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O conteúdo e os aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país, produto e região.

***Assinaturas separadas e entidades relacionadas são necessárias para Pinkfong e ABC mouse.

Seus programas de TV favoritos te esperam

Os serviços de streaming e os melhores aplicativos de TV reunidos na sua TV LG.

Saiba mais

Uma vasta gama de canais totalmente gratuitos

LG Channels coloca uma grande seleção de canais ao seu alcance.

Saiba mais