LG'S REFRIGERATOR WITH MOODUP BRINGS A MORE COLOURFUL LIFESTYLE TO THE KITCHEN

LG'S REFRIGERATOR WITH MOODUP BRINGS A MORE COLOURFUL LIFESTYLE TO TH E KITCHEN



Adding to Its Collection of Compelling Colour Choices, LG's Cutting-edge Refrigerator Now Features Pantone's 2023 Colour of the Year



SEOUL, December 22, 2022 - LG Electronics (LG) will present an exciting, new colour option for its groundbreaking refrigerator with MoodUP™ to offer personalized customer experiences at CES 2023. Coming to LG's colour-changing fridge in collaboration with the world-renowned Pantone Colour Institute, Viva Magenta – the Pantone Colour of the Year 2023 – is a brave and fearless crimson red that injects excitement and drama into home interiors, energizing any environment with its dynamic vibrancy.