Front view
Resumen CordZero

Aspira y absorbe la humedad al mismo tiempo, todo en una sola vez

CordZero™ R5 Aspiradora Robot Inteligente

*Esta es una imagen ilustrativa y puede diferir de las condiciones reales del producto.

*El diseño y el color real del producto pueden diferir de la imagen. Consulte la imagen del producto en la página del producto para ver el color real.

Sensor láser 360 LiDAR

Mapea la distribución de tu espacio para lograr una limpieza inteligente y sin problemas

El sensor láser LiDAR 360 detecta con precisión la estructura y la ubicación de los muebles de tu hogar para lograr una limpieza rápida y profunda.

Explicación LiDAR 360

*Esta imagen es una simulación y puede diferir de las condiciones reales.

*Navegación láser 360 LiDAR.

[Sensor láser 360 LiDAR]

*Gira 6 veces por segundo, exploración de 360°, radio máximo de 8 m.

*Dependiendo del entorno real y las condiciones de uso, puede haber diferencias entre el entorno real y la estructura.

Limpieza inteligente

Elimina cuidadosamente el polvo deparedes y esquinas

Utiliza el cepillo lateral para eliminar fácilmente el polvo de paredes y esquinas.

*Esta imagen es una simulación y puede diferir de las condiciones reales.

Detección de obstáculos

Los sensores infrarrojos identifican los obstáculos y controlan la velocidad para evitar coaliciones.

Sensor láser de presión

Cuando el sensor de presión láser choca o es presionado con algo, lo evitará automáticamente y se alejará de forma segura.

Sensor de desnivel 

Detecta y evita escaleras, escalones u otros desniveles, y se aleja de forma segura.

*La imagen es una simulación y puede diferir de las condiciones reales.

*El sensor puede detectar una diferencia de altura de aproximadamente 10 centímetros, que puede variar en entornos de uso real.

*Si hay obstáculos que el sensor de acantilados no puede detectar, puede utilizar la aplicación ThinQ para establecer zonas restringidas.

LG ThinQ

Conectividad Wi-Fi para control vía remota, y monitoreo de registros de limpieza

Añade productos a tu app LG ThinQ para experimentar una forma más inteligente de limpiar.

Haz tu hogar más inteligente con la app LG ThinQ.

Explicación ThinQ

*Esta imagen es una simulación y puede diferir de las condiciones reales.

*Aplicación LG ThinQ.

[LG ThinQ app]

*Para utilizar esta función, debe instalar la aplicación LG ThinQ desde Google Play Store o Apple App Store en su smartphone y conectarse a Wi-Fi. Consulta la aplicación para obtener más detalles sobre cómo utilizarla.

*La aplicación LG ThinQ puede no funcionar o tener limitaciones en algunos smartphones, así que por favor, comprueba las especificaciones mínimas antes de usarla. (Android OS 7.0 o superior, iOS 12.0 o superior).

*Al registrar la aplicación LG ThinQ, si se registra una cuenta desconocida, es posible que se compartan datos, así que asegúrese de eliminar la cuenta desconocida.

Eliminación automática del polvo y Esterilización ultravioleta UVC

Eliminación automática del polvo: te ahorra la molestia de aspirar el polvo y los residuos esparcidos por tu hogar.

Esterilización ultravioleta UVC- Reduce la reproducción de bacterias en la superficie de la bolsa de polvo.

*Funciona automáticamente durante 2 horas cada 10 horas.

Elimina automáticamente el polvo al terminar la limpieza

Después de la limpieza, la aspiradora Robot vuelve a la estación de carga y limpieza inteligente, vacía automáticamente el contenedor de polvo y enciende la función UVC para reducir la reproducción de bacterias en la superficie de la bolsa de polvo*, ahorrándote la molestia de vaciar el polvo y los residuos esparcidos por tu hogar.

*Esta imagen es una simulación y puede diferir de las condiciones reales.

Pantalla sencilla y de fácil lectura

