Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ y Tecnología Kompressor™

A9K-PRO

Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ y Tecnología Kompressor™

Front view

Alto poder de succión para una limpieza profunda

Potente succión que filtra el polvo y limpia superficies en menos tiempo. Proporcionando una limpieza profunda y eficiente en cada espacio.

Explicación motor smart inverter

Tecnología de limpieza potente y duradera

El Motor Smart Inverter Motor™ y el Axial Turbo Cyclone™ crean un potente rendimiento de succión en cada espacio.

Explicación lg kompressor

LG KOMPRESSOR™

Comprime el polvo y pelo de mascotas en el contenedor para vaciar con menos frecuencia*

El LG KOMPRESSOR™ te ofrece hasta 2,4 veces más espacio en el contenedor, lo que significa mayor capacidad de almacenamiento y menos tiempo para vaciar el contenedor.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG, los resultados de las pruebas fueron observados por Intertek. La capacidad del receptáculo A9 Kompressor™ se probó en modo Turbo. Se succionó pelo de gato (raza Maine Coon) hasta que el receptáculo alcanzó su capacidad. Luego fue comprimido por el Función de compresión manual. Este ciclo se repitió hasta que el pelo de gato comprimido alcanzó su capacidad total. La eficiencia de la compresión se calcula por el peso, en comparación con el pelo de gato que no ha sido comprimido (mismo volumen). La capacidad real del contenedor (eficiencia de compresión) puede variar según el entorno operativo.

explicación batería dual

Batería DUAL, limpia y carga al mismo tiempo

Que nada te detenga, la aspiradora CordZero ofrece rendimiento continuo con duración de hasta 100 minutos gracias a sus dos baterías incluídas.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG, el tiempo de funcionamiento de cada modo (Normal, Encendido y Turbo) es de hasta 100 minutos, 60 minutos y 14 minutos, respectivamente. Estos tiempos de funcionamiento se aplican cuando se utilizan dos baterías, una de las cuales se carga en la aspiradora y la otra se carga directamente en la estación de carga. Con una batería (batería se cargada directamente en la estación de carga), el tiempo de funcionamiento en cada modo - Normal, Encendido y Turbo - - es de hasta 60 min, 30 min y 7 min, respectivamente. El tiempo de funcionamiento real puede reducirse cuando se utiliza la boquilla Power Drive con motor y también puede variar en función del entorno operativo y las horas de uso.

*La prueba se realizó a temperatura ambiente (26°C, 78.8°F ), sin boquilla y con el Wi-Fi encendido.

explicación de carga autonoma

Estación de carga autónoma
Almacena y carga en cualquier lugar

El soporte de carga tiene tres opciones de almacenamiento: soporte de pared tradicional, compacto y autónomo. Sin necesidad de taladrar la pared.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden no ser la representación exacta del producto real.

*Los modelos A9K-PRO, A9N-CORE no incluyen la Boquilla de trapeado Power Mop™. Consulte disponibilidad de accesorios por modelo.

Explicación Aspirado

Controla las funciones con el pulgar, con un solo toque

Al momento de presionar el botón +, es posible aspirar y limpiar con trapeador al mismo tiempo.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden no ser la representación exacta del producto real.

explicación tubo ajustable

Tubo telescópico ajustable para mayor practicidad

El tubo telescópico tiene una capacidad de extensión de 4 niveles, se extiende o se hace más pequeño fácilmente para almacenamiento y uso versátil en pisos y áreas de difícil acceso.

*Funciona automáticamente durante 2 horas cada 10 horas.

explicación fácil limpieza

Filtros removibles para fácil mantenimiento

Retira y limpia fácilmente el filtro y el sistema ciclónico para mantener la aspiradora funcionando de la mejor manera.

*Asegúrese de que el filtro esté completamente seco, mediante secado natural durante al menos 24 horas.

explicación filtro

Pisos impecables, ambiente y hogar saludable

El sistema de filtración de 5 pasos filtra un promedio del 99,999 % de partículas de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛

*La prueba realizada por SLG se basó en IEC 62885-2 y EN 60312-1, la capacidad de retención de polvo con un tamaño de partícula de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ en modo Turbo se probó y obtuvo un promedio de 99,999 % (grado 'excelente', 5 estrellas). . La capacidad de retención de polvo puede variar según el entorno operativo.

explicación ThinQ

LG ThinQ™

Brinda una limpieza más inteligente y potencia constante

ThinQ™ garantiza que su CordZero™ A9 Kompressor funcione al máximo, día tras día.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Para usar ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ debe estar conectado a Wi-Fi a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ. La aplicación 'LG ThinQ™ se puede descargar desde Google Play Store o Apple App Store en cualquier teléfono inteligente. Las instrucciones detalladas se encuentran en LG ThinQ™. Consulte la guía de la aplicación. Es posible que la aplicación LG ThinQ™ no funcione correctamente en algunos modelos de teléfonos inteligentes. Verifique la compatibilidad de las versiones de software (Android OS 5.0 o superior, iOS 10.0 o superior)

Uso en pisos duros y alfombras

Uso en pisos duros y alfombras

Limpia espacios de difícil acceso

   Limpia espacios       de difícil acceso

Facilidad de agarre y operación

 Facilidad de   agarre y operación

Todas las especificaciones

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084880574

ACCESORIOS BÁSICOS

  • Cepillo de limpieza

  • Herramienta combinada

  • Herramienta para hendiduras

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Turbo + Boquilla)

    6

  • Baterías incluidas (Cant.)

    2 (Doble)

  • Tipo de Batería

    Iones de Litio

  • Tiempo de carga (min/batería)

    240

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (modo normal)

    60

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Normal + Boquilla)

    40

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo encendido)

    30

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo encendido + boquilla)

    20

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Turbo)

    7

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS (LIMPIADOR)

  • Peso ( kg )

    2,6

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnxAlxPr mm)

    260 x 270 x 1 120

  • Altura del producto (mm) (Máx)

    1 120

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LIMPIADOR)

  • Indicador de alarma del ciclo de limpieza del filtro

    No

  • Sistema de filtrado en 5 pasos

    No

  • AEROSCIENCIA

  • Indicador del estado de la batería

  • Carga y almacenamiento

    3 modos (montaje en pared/suelo/instalación compacta)

  • Indicador de objetos obstruidos

  • Convertir a portátil

  • Tecnología de ciclon

  • Doble fuente de energía

  • Tecnología Kompressor

  • Motor Smart Inverter

  • Tubo telescópico (4 longitudes)

  • Control táctil de pulgar

  • Tipo

    Inalámbrico + de mano (2en1)

  • Filtros lavables

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color del cuerpo ( Limpiador)

    Iron Grey

BOQUILLAS

  • Boquilla para trapeador

    No

  • Boquilla para ropa de cama

    No

  • Boquilla para pelo de mascotas

  • Boquilla delgada para suelos duros

  • Boquilla univeral ( multisuperficie)

OTRAS HERRRAMIENTAS Y ACCESORIOS

  • Prefiltro adicional

  • Bolsa de accesorios

    No

  • Boquilla desmontable y almacenamiento de almohadillas para trapeador

    No

  • Extensión de manguera alargadora

    No

  • Filtro de escape adicional

    No

  • Herramienta flexible para hendiduras

    No

  • Herramienta para suciedad difícil

    No

  • Herramienta para colchones

    No

  • Almohadillas para trapeador (Cant.)

    0

  • Herramienta multi - ángulo

    No

  • Depósito de agua (vaso medidor) para boquilla de trapeador

    No

RENDIMIENTO (LIMPIEZA)

  • Capacidad del depósito de polvo (L)

    0,44

  • Capacidad del depósito de polvo (L) (comprimido)

    1,054

  • Potencia máxima de succión (W)

    200

  • Modo encendido

    Normal / Turbo

TECNOLOGÍA INTELIGENTE

  • Guía de limpieza del filtro

  • Historial de limpieza

  • Alarma del ciclo de limpieza del filtro

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Conectividad ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

