LG Xboom Stage 301 - Sonido y Luces para tu Fiesta - 120W

STAGE301
Vista inferior-lateral
Vista inferior-frontal
Tarjeta USP: Asociación con will.i.am
Tarjeta USP: Woofer y medios
Tarjeta USP: Listo para el escenario
Tarjeta USP: Batería reemplazable
Vista frontal-lateral
Vista frontal
Vista superior-frontal
Vista lateral derecha
Vista posterior-lateral
Vista posterior
Vista superior
Vista posterior-lateral en primer plano

Funciones principales

  • Sonido IA para las fiestas
  • Luces que se ajustan a tu música
  • Fiesta sin límites con conexión IA
Logo del Premio Tech Radar 2025

Tech Radar

El mejor parlante para fiestas

La firma de sonido de los nuevos altavoces de LG es cálida, divertida y expresiva.

will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro.

Sonido signature xboom en
colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos el nuevo xboom Stage 301,creado en colaboración con will.i.am.

Experimenta un sonido elaborado por el experto,

personificado en un estilo único.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

will.i.am como diseñador de experiencia de LG para el xboom Stage 301

LG nombró a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia de escucha con un sonido y estilo completamente nuevos. Ganador de nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es sin duda un verdadero ícono de la cultura pop. Todos los “xboom by will.i.am” son refinados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con su experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am afinó el xboom Stage 301 para un sonido potente y audaz que hace que tu fiesta sea única.

Un sonido único del producto creado en colaboración con will.i.am

Experimenta la extraordinaria experiencia de sonido del producto creada por will.i.am. Cada sonido que acompaña el funcionamiento del nuevo xboom — encendido/apagado, conexión vía Bluetooth y ajuste de volumen — ha sido desarrollado por el artista.

will.i.am está trabajando en el estudio mirando una pantalla colocada debajo de un micrófono.

Un potente sonido característico del woofer, elaborado de manera experta por Peerless.

Sube el volumen de tu fiesta con un sonido estéreo amplio y bajos potentes. El woofer de 6.5” y los medios de 2.5” elaborados por Peerless, un fabricante danés de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, ofrecen una calidad de sonido excepcional.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

Listo para el escenario en cualquier lugar.

El diseño transforma cualquier espacio en un escenario. Ya sea colocado en ángulo o montado en un soporte, exhibelo de la manera que mejor se adapte a tu espacio.

A la izquierda, el xboom Stage 301 está en el suelo. En el centro, en su soporte. A la derecha, sobre una mesa.

*El soporte se vende por separado.

Nuevo xboom Stage 301, lleva la vibra de la fiesta a todos lados.

Diseñada para portabilidad,el Stage es ligero, resistente y listo para cualquier plan. Lleva tu música a todo tipo de lugares.

Arriba, will.i.am sostiene el xboom Stage 301 sobre su hombro. Abajo, lo sostiene con una mano o está de pie junto a él.

AI Sound

La IA que perfecciona el sonido para cada género.

Elige manualmente entre los modos orientados al ritmo, la melodía o la voz según tu preferencia, o deja que la IA seleccione el modo más óptimo para ti. La IA analiza el audio y ajusta el sonido para adaptarlo al género.

will.i.am, con un atuendo blanco y una gorra blanca, está sosteniendo el xboom Stage 301 con ambos brazos frente a su cara.

AI Calibration

Sonido completo y fuerte para cualquier lugar.

No es necesario ajustar tu parlante ni el lugar. La IA calibra el audio según el tamaño y la forma del espacio. Escucha un sonido claro y vibrante de adelante hacia atrás, sin importar lo grande que sea el lugar.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

La iluminación con IA se sincroniza con la música.

Iluminación diseñada para sincronizarse con tu música. La IA analiza diferentes géneros y ajusta la iluminación para que coincida con tu lista de reproducción. La iluminación de barra dual añade colores vibrantes a tu fiesta.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

Karaoke y mezclas de DJ para una emoción extra.

Sube al escenario con las versátiles funciones de karaoke y electrizantes mezclas de DJ en la app LG ThinQ. Usa los controles para ajustar fácilmente el volumen del micrófono y los instrumentos.

A la izquierda, vista superior del xboom Stage 301 con perillas y botones. A la derecha, dos teléfonos muestran la app xboom.

Batería reemplazable para una fiesta interminable.

Fiesta todo el día con 12 horas de tiempo de reproducción y una batería de repuesto. Simplemente cambia la batería reemplazable cuando sea necesario para seguir divirtiéndote durante 24 horas.

*Las baterías adicionales se venden por separado.

*Detalles de la prueba de batería

 

Fuente de audio: 12 pistas de prueba para música norteamericana y europea en repetición

Modo: Reproducción por Bluetooth

Dispositivo fuente: Samsung Galaxy A24, con volumen al 20%, EQ de voz clara activado y sin iluminación

Tipo de prueba: Prueba interna

Resistente al agua IPX4

Clasificación IPX4 para resistir al agua. Seguro para llevarlo a cualquier evento que implique salpicaduras.

Junto a una piscina al aire libre, con personas detrás, el xboom Stage 301 está frente al agua, con salpicaduras sobre él.

*IPX4 protege contra salpicaduras de agua desde cualquier dirección durante un mínimo de 10 minutos.

En un círculo arcoíris, el xboom Grab, Bounce y Stage 301 están en orden horario. Junto al Stage 301, su botón Auracast.

Conecta varios altavoces y amplifica la vibra con Auracast™.

Crea un enlace de fiesta para emparejar dispositivos y compártelo a través de Auracast™. Accede al instante simplemente presionando un botón dedicado. Sumérgete en un sonido envolvente, amplificado al conectar diferentes altavoces.

*Solo los modelos Stage301, Bounce y Grab Stage 301 lanzados en 2025 pueden conectarse entre sí.

** La representación es solo para fines ilustrativos. El tamaño real puede variar.

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

